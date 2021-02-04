The third-ranked Penn State’s wrestling squad earned its third win in as many days as the Nittany Lions defeated Wisconsin, 34-6, on Tuesday.
The meet was arranged after Penn State’s Feb. 7 scheduled visit to Michigan was postponed following positive COVID tests within the Wolverines program.
Each of Penn State’s nine wrestlers earned wins against their Badger opponents after the Nittany Lions forfeited at 125 pounds. Penn State did not have any 125-pounders cleared to compete on the road trip.
After the forfeit, Penn State won nine bouts in a row.
No. 3 Roman Bravo-Young defeated Kyle Burwick by decision at 133 pounds; Luke Gardner defeated Drew Scharenbrock by a 7-5 decision at 149 pounds; No. 9 Brady Berge earned a 12-4 major decision against Garrett Mode at 157 pounds; No. 6 Joe Lee picked up a 12-3 major decision win against Patrick Spray at 165 pounds; No. 8 Carter Starocci earned a 5-3 decision against Jared Krattiger at 174 pounds; and No. 8 Seth Nevills received a 4-3 decision against Peter Christensen.
In the meet’s lone top-10 matchup, the Nittany Lions’ Aaron Brooks, ranked No. 3, earned a 13-3 major decision against No. 10-ranked Chris Weiler at 184 pounds.
At 141 pounds, No. 2 Nick Lee defeated Trey Escobar, 16-1, by technical fall (3:00). No. 13 Michael Beard also earned an 18-2 technical fall win against Andrew Salemme (4:43).
Four Penn State wrestlers also earned wins in extra matches: Beau Bartlett (141 pounds), Terrell Barraclough (149 pounds), Bo Pipher (149 pounds) and Creighton Edsell (174 pounds).
Penn State hosts No. 1 Iowa (3-0) on Feb. 12 for its 2021 home opener.