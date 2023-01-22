STATE COLLEGE — Penn State freshman Gary Steen energized the sold-out Rec Hall crowd, and the top-ranked Nittany Lions surged to their 10th win of the season, 34-6 over visiting Michigan State on Sunday.
Penn State won eight of the 10 matches, four with bonus points, and improved to 10-0 on the season with a string of 38 dual-meet victories.
Two days after overpowering No. 4 Michigan in a marquee match at the Bryce Jordan Center, Penn State returned to Rec Hall and earned a sweep against programs from the Great Lakes State.
“Our team looked good in both of those, and I think our heads are set to March,” Penn State’s Carter Starocci said. “I think that’s the main goal, so that’s what we’re looking forward to, and just getting better every day. It’s always fun to come out here and compete, but we’re just looking forward to getting better every time.”
Starocci was one of three top-ranked Nittany Lions wrestlers to earn wins against the Spartans. He scored a technical fall against Ceasar Garza at 174 pounds, 19-4 in 6:39.
No. 1-ranked Roman Bravo-Young accumulated a 13-4 advantage against No. 16 Ravyon Foley before pinning Foley at 133 pounds (6:46). Bravo-Young tallied four takedowns and registered 3 1/2 minutes of riding time in his 45th consecutive win.
Top-ranked 285-pounder Greg Kerkvilet won by technical fall (19-4 in 6:15) against Ryan Vasbinder in the meet’s final bout. That put Kerkvilet back in the win column after he suffered his first loss of the season at the hands of Michigan’s second-ranked Mason Parris on Friday.
The Nittany Lions accumulated 29 takedowns to Michigan State’s three in the meet.
The opening contest pitted Steen against Michigan State’s 24th-ranked Tristan Lujan. The Spartan recorded an escape point in the second period, and Steen tied the score at 1 with an escape late in the third to send the bout into sudden victory. Steen secured a takedown with 41 seconds remaining to earn the 3-1 decision.
The win was Steen’s fifth this season and first in conference competition.
“It’s always nice starting out with a win, and I think Gary is gaining more confidence as each day goes on,” Starocci said. “I think he’s starting to figure those things out for himself. He’s working hard and he’s doing what he has to do. It’s good to see him get that win, and hopefully boost his confidence.”
Fourteenth-ranked Shayne Van Ness improved to 11-2 during his freshman campaign with the Nittany Lions. He pinned Braden Stauffenberg (5:44) after using five takedowns to build a 13-3 advantage. Van Ness accumulated 3:42 of riding time.
“It’s a good confidence-builder for him,” Bravo-Young said of Van Ness. “Shayne’s tough. He works hard, and he’s going to be a problem the next four years.”
Michigan State’s Chase Saldate gave the Spartans (7-4) their first win of the dual with a 6-2 decision over Terrell Barraclough at 157 pounds. Barraclough wrestled in place of No. 17 Levi Haines, a freshman.
“If Levi wrestles again, that means his redshirt is pulled, right? So we’re going to be careful with that,” Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said.
Barraclough entered the third period with a 2-1 advantage, but Saldate recorded a takedown, an escape point and a near-fall to rally.
No. 16 Alex Facundo put the Nittany Lions at 2-0 in sudden-victory bouts Sunday when he secured a takedown in the period to win a 3-1 decision against No. 25 Caleb Fish.
Layne Malczewski provided the Spartans' second win of the dual with a 6-0 decision against Donovon Ball at 184 pounds. Ball wrestled in place of top-ranked Aaron Brooks.
Penn State's fourth-ranked Max Dean earned a 4-0 decision against No. 14 Cameron Caffey at 197 pounds. Dean recorded a takedown and an escape point in the second period and earned riding time in the win.
Up next for Penn State is perhaps the season’s most anticipated dual as No. 2 Iowa travels to the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday (8:30 p.m., BTN). Iowa was the last team to hand Penn State a loss, as the Hawkeyes earned a 19-17 win on Jan. 31, 2020 in Iowa City.
NO. 1 PENN STATE 34, MICHIGAN STATE 6
125: Gary Steen (PSU) dec. Tristan Lujan, 3-1 (SV); 133: Roman Bravo-Young (PSU) pinned Rayvon Foley, 6:26; 141: Beau Bartlett (PSU) dec. Jordan Hamdan, 7-1; 149: Shayne Van Ness (PSU) pinned Braden Stauffenberg, 5:44; 157: Chase Saldate (MSU) dec. Terrell Barraclough, 6-2; 165: Alex Facundo (PSU) dec. Caleb Fish, 3-1 (SV); 174: Carter Starocci (PSU) tech. fall Ceasar Garza, 19-4 (6:39); 184: Layne Malczewski (MSU) dec. Donovon Ball, 6-0; 197: Max Dean (PSU) dec. Cameron Caffey, 4-0; 285: Greg Kerkvliet (PSU) tech. fall Ryan Vasbinder, 19-4 (6:15).
A: 6,502.
Records: Penn State (10-0, 3-0 Big Ten); Michigan State (7-4, 0-4).