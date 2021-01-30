Despite not wrestling yet this season, Penn State still maintained its No. 3 ranking.
A COVID-19 outbreak at Penn State this month shelved the Nittany Lions’ scheduled season opener at Rutgers on Jan. 16, and a match against Michigan State the following week.
Barring a last-minute setback, Penn State will hit the mat today in a tri-meet at Northwestern (1-2) where the Nittany Lions will compete against the No. 16-ranked Wildcats and Indiana (0-2).
Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said he expects his wrestlers to be ready.
“They understand what’s going on,” Sanderson said on a Zoom call. “The guys that have the best chance of starting and going to the Big Ten (tournament) are the ones that we need to get to four matches. There’s another layer that any of the kids that have not gotten COVID yet, they need to get four. I think there’s different levels of priority.”
Sanderson said the Nittany Lions simulated what a match would be like last week, with a weigh-in followed by an intrasquad scrimmage.
“I think we’re in pretty good shape, but you know we like to use our matches to gauge where we’re at,” Sanderson said. “Obviously, real competition is the real test to see where we’re at and what we need to work on. I feel like our guys have been ready to wrestle and are excited to wrestle.”
Nine Penn State wrestlers are ranked by InterMat: No. 3 junior Roman Bravo-Young (133 pounds), No. 2 senior Nick Lee (141 pounds), No. 10 junior Jarod Verkleeren (149 pounds), No. 11 junior Brady Berge (157 pounds), No. 6 freshman Joe Lee (165 pounds), No. 5 freshman Carter Starocci (174 pounds), No. 3 sophomore Aaron Brooks (184 pounds), No. 13 freshman Michael Beard (197 pounds) and No. 5 freshman Greg Kerkvliet (heavyweight).
While disappointed with the postponements, Bravo-Young said they haven’t distracted him nor his teammates from what’s ahead of them this season.
“I just work hard,” Bravo-Young said. “I think if I’m working hard, everyone else is going to work hard. I’m trying to win at the end of the day. … You are who you surround yourself with, so me, Carter and Aaron go in there with a purpose every day, and we hope others follow us.”
Brooks last season won the Big Ten championship at 184 and went 15-1. He received recognition as a first-team All-American as a freshman.
Northwestern boasts five InterMat-ranked grapplers. No. 1-ranked Ryan Deakin, a senior, tops all wrestlers at 125. No. 18-ranked freshman Chris Cannon (133 pounds) and 20th-ranked junior Yahya Thomas are also ranked in the Top 20 in their respective weight classes. Sophomore Lucas Davison (197 pounds) enters this weekend ranked 11th, while sophomore Michael DeAugustino is ranked eighth.
Northwestern opened the season with a 28-8 loss at Purdue. Last week, the Wildcats went 1-2 in tri-meet action with a 21-12 win against Maryland and a 26-10 loss to No. 9 Nebraska.
Indiana senior Brock Hudkins (125 pounds), who is ranked 16th by InterMat, enters the weekend as the only ranked member of the Hoosiers. Indiana suffered losses against Illinois (39-3) and at No. 3 Michigan (32-6).
Penn State is scheduled to host Iowa on Feb. 12. The Nittany Lions were slated to wrestle against the Wolverines and Wisconsin on Feb. 5 but Michigan has imposed a two-week pause on all athletic activity after people within the program tested positive for SAR-CoV-2 B.1.1.7, a highly infectious variant of COVID-19.
However, Sanderson said they are still planning to wrestle the Badgers next weekend at a location to be determined. They could possibly pull in another team like Rutgers or Michigan State, the duals that were previously postponed for Penn State.
“These matches are coming up quickly. We’ve got some great competition,” Sanderson said. “The Big Ten tournament is just a couple more weeks away. I think everyone kind of understands that it’s go time.”
Tribune News Service contributed to this report.