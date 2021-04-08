Penn State's Berge retires from wrestling

The Daily Item
STATE COLLEGE — Penn State wrestler Brady Berge has retired from wrestling.
The Nittany Lions’ junior went 10-3 last season and qualified for the NCAA Championships as a No. 12 seed. He suffered an injury during his quarterfinal match against Jesse Dellavecchia from Rider.
Berge’s latest injury occurred nearly 18 months after he severely injured his head during the U23 World Championships in late 2019.
“Due to concussions and my own health, it is in my best interest to step away from competition,” read a portion of Berge’s tweet on Tuesday. “It is not an easy decision, I have had a goal of being a national champion since I can remember. I am not defined by my wins and losses.”
Berge redshirted during the 2017-18 season but went 20-5 a year later during a season in which he qualified for the NCAA Championships. He placed sixth at the Big Ten Tournament that year.
He went 1-1 record after battling injuries during his redshirt sophomore season.
Berge concludes his Penn State career with a 31-9 record. He was named an All-Big Ten academic selection three times.
“I want to thank my coaches, my teammates, and everyone involved with the program here at Penn State,” Berge tweeted. “You guys have made my experience nothing short of excellent. … Although I am done competing, I will still be around the sport I love and that has given me so much. Thank you Penn State!”