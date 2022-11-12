STATE COLLEGE — A week after posting six sacks at Indiana, No. 14 Penn State (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) returned to Beaver Stadium and registered another seven sacks in its suffocating 30-0 win against Maryland.
Six Nittany Lion defenders accumulated sacks against a Maryland (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten) squad that left Happy Valley with just 134 yards.
“We started fast with the opening kick — we pinned them inside the 10, (they) go three-and-out on defense, (our) offense goes down and scores,” Penn State coach James Franklin said postgame. “So that was a real positive for us, as well.”
Nittany Lion defenders wasted little time dictating the flow against a Maryland team that entered Saturday with the Big Ten’s fourth-ranked offense behind 424.9 yards per game. Maryland only gained 27 yards in the first half, and six of the Terrapins’ seven first-half drives ended with a punt. Maryland’s other first-half drive stalled after a turnover on downs.
Former Maryland-turned-Penn State defensive end Demeioun “Chop” Robinson registered two sacks on his former quarterback, Taulia Tagovailoa. Defensive tackle Zane Durant posted his first collegiate sack, while defensive ends Adisa Isaac and Amin Vanover, linebacker Abdul Carter and safety Ji’Ayir Brown recorded sacks against the Terrapins.
Penn State’s defense has now tallied 13 sacks in its last two games, and it will carry 30 into its two remaining regular-season contests.
“We have 13 different players with a sack right now,” Franklin said. “Back-to-back games with six sacks or more hasn’t happened since 2007. On top of that, no sacks on offense.”
After muddling through an ineffective first half, Maryland’s offense didn’t fare any better in the second. The Terrapins punted three more times during the third and fourth quarters, and Penn State’s defense forced two more turnovers on downs. The Terrapins’ best drive of the second half, their final of the contest, spanned 38 yards.
Tagovailoa, who averages 259.8 yards passing per game this season, was limited to a mere 74 yards passing, his second-lowest output of the season. He finished with a completion percentage of 50 on 11 of 22 passing.
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford became the Nittany Lions’ all-time yards passing leader after a 16-yard completion to tight end Brenton Strange in the first quarter. Clifford, a fourth-year starter, was 12 of 23 passing for 139 yards. He tossed a 3-yard touchdown to Strange early in the first quarter to open the afternoon's scoring. Clifford has passed for a career 10,023 yards.
Freshman backup quarterback Drew Allar appeared in his eighth contest this season when he entered the game with 3:38 to play in the third quarter. Allar went 3 for 6 passing for 18 yards before handing control of the offense to Christian Veilleux in the fourth quarter. It was Veilleux’s first action since Penn State’s Sept. 17 contest at Auburn. He completed one pass for 7 yards.
Penn State running backs shouldered the load for the Nittany Lions on offense.
Freshman Nicholas Singleton received the start at running back and scored on a pair of fourth-down runs to up his touchdown total this season to 10.
Singleton’s first touchdown run came from 45 yards out with 1:45 to play in the first quarter. His second score electrified the home crowd as he ran 27 yards into the end zone, carrying a Maryland defender on his back as he crossed the goal line with 7:46 remaining in the first half.
Fellow freshman running back Kaytron Allen finished with 73 yards rushing on 16 carries a week after earning accolades as Big Ten Freshman of the Week for his three-touchdown outing at Indiana.
The Nittany Lions finished with 249 yards rushing and accumulated 413 total yards.
“We take a lot of pride in our running backs doing their thing and making big plays,” Penn State tight end Theo Johnson said. “We feel a lot of pride when we see them getting into the end zone — we’re juiced up. It’s really great to see those young guys going out there and making a lot of big plays.”
The Nittany Lions secondary played without starting cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who is tied for the FBS lead in pass breakups with 11. Cornerback Kalen King paced the unit with two breakups in Porter’s absence.
“That was a non-football-injury situation that we’re working through … hopefully we’ll have Joey back soon,” Franklin said.
Penn State travels to Rutgers next week before closing the regular season at home against Michigan State on Nov. 26.