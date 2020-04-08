Penn State's new OC Ciarrocca turns teacher

STATE COLLEGE — As Penn State’s first-year offensive coordinator, Kirk Ciarrocca ideally would have used this spring to install his offense, and evaluate live-action of his new players.
The NCAA-wide halt of all athletic activities last month due to the coronavirus thwarted the coach’s ability to do those things in-person, which has forced Ciarrocca to rely upon his educator tools to impart instruction to his offense.
Ciarrocca has turned to quizzes to test his players’ knowledge in his attempt to do so. As a byproduct, he’s also able to assess his role as a teacher.
“We’ll send them a quiz on the material that we just went over,” Ciarrocca said on Tuesday. “And they’ll send you the material back, so you can get a look at it, and you can really kind of grade yourself as a teacher. If the guys all bomb the quiz, then you have to look at yourself and say, ‘Shoot. I did not do a great job of presenting this material. What was wrong with my presentation?’ The feedback has been immediate.”
So far, the results has been positive, Ciarrocca said. Players grasped the materials, which helped supplement the lack of on-field time they would have received this spring.
“Really pleased with what we’ve been getting back from the players from a quiz standpoint, so they’re obviously grasping the material,” Ciarrocca said. “The key right now as we’re approaching this is, we’ve got to make sure our players understand execution is about alignment, assignment, technique and then doing it.”
Due to rules mandated by the NCAA, Ciarrocca and Penn State’s coaching staff are allowed eight hours per week of meeting time with players.
“We try to compete in everything we do, and right now, we’re in a challenging situation,” Penn State coach James Franklin said last week. “And the reality is, the most successful people and the most successful organizations and the most successful teams are going to handle this challenge the best, and are going to come out of it the best ... If handled the right way, we have an opportunity to learn from this, to grow from this, to learn some things about ourselves individually and as a program.”
The team and coaches have turned to online meetings via the Zoom platform. Ciarrocca meets with his four quarterbacks — Sean Clifford, Will Levis, Ta’Quan Roberson and Michael Johnson Jr. — collectively and individually throughout the course of a week.
“Some of the bigger positions groups, I know we’ve split them up to try to limit the numbers a little bit so that it’s easier, it’s more interactive,” Ciarrocca said. “When you have less numbers, it’s difficult to meet with 20 players on a Zoom meeting at one time. The interactions are harder, so that’s kind of how we’ve approached it. But the fact that I have four quarterbacks makes it pretty easy.”
The change in protocol this spring hasn’t just hit Nittany Lions’ players. Penn State coaches, also, have learned to adapt to the new normal. The program’s sports science staff has encouraged players to establish and stay on their routines. Ciarrocca has heeded the advice.
“It probably took me about a week to establish a routine, but right away, I said, ‘Hey, I’m going to start work every day at 7 o’clock.’”
From 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Mondays, Ciarrocca focuses on football. At 10 o’clock, he and the rest of Penn State’s coaches meet as a staff. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., it’s back to football and recruiting for Ciarrocca. He meets with his four signal-callers at 3 p.m. For the evening, he conducts three recruiting evaluations.
Tuesday’s itinerary is a little different for Ciarrocca, but the focus remains the same.
While this spring turned out far different than Ciarrocca or anyone could have imagined, it hasn’t stopped him from establishing his presence and imparting his wisdom of his offense to his players. Although he must do so through remote coaching, it’s still progress. For him, the loss of in-person instruction on the field isn’t ideal, but as long as his players continue to grasp the new concepts and installations, it’s a step in the right direction. For now, it’s working.
“Champions are champions way before they win the championship,” he said. “It’s all about having that championship work ethic, is what gets you through. Never being satisfied, and always understanding that I can do a little bit better, and never getting bored with the process.”