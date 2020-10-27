STATE COLLEGE – One of the Nittany Lions’ deepest position groups has turned into one of its most shallow.
Penn State coach James Franklin on Tuesday confirmed starting running back Noah Cain will miss the remainder of the 2020 season with an injury.
Tuesday’s announcement comes just one week after it was learned that 2019 leading rusher and incumbent starter Journey Brown would be unavailable for the foreseeable future because of an undisclosed medical issue.
Cain was injured in the first series of No. 18 Penn State’s (0-1, 0-1 Big Ten) overtime loss at Indiana last week.
“Love Noah, so much respect for Noah,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “He really had an unbelievable offseason and worked really hard for this opportunity. We met with Noah ahead of time and felt like this was the appropriate thing to do, to give you guys all a heads-up. But Noah will be out for the remainder of the 2020 season.”
Cain accumulated 13 yards on three carries before his exit against the Hoosiers. Last Saturday marked the sophomore’s second career start. He recorded his first last October at Michigan State. Cain was injured early in that contest, too.
While Penn State did not disclose what the most recent injury was, Cain was seen wearing a boot during Saturday's game.
Cain in 2019 set a Penn State freshman record with eight rushing touchdowns in a season. He set a school record in the Nittany Lions’ season opener against Idaho with two rushing touchdowns as a freshman.
The Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native accumulated 443 yards on 84 carries last season to end the year with 5.3 yards-per-carry average. He concluded his freshman season with a 92-yard, two-touchdown outing in Penn State’s Cotton Bowl win against Memphis.
Cain’s injury elevates fellow sophomore Devyn Ford to the starting role.
Ford had a team-high 20 carries against Indiana and finished with 69 yards rushing and one touchdown. True freshmen running backs Keyvone Lee and Caziah Holmes made their Penn State debuts against Indiana.
Franklin said the running back rotation moving forward will consist of the same.
“I think it will be similar to what we did on Saturday,” Franklin said. “We played all three of those backs on Saturday. Devyn got the majority of the carries, but Keyvone and Caziah played as well as true freshmen.”
Penn State finished last season as the Big Ten’s fourth-most productive running team, as it tallied 190.6 yards per game in 13 contests.
Penn State hosts No. 5 Ohio State (1-0, 1-0 Big Ten) at 7:30 p.m. (ABC) on Saturday.