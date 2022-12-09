Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington is leaving the upcoming NFL draft, the three-year starter announced in a Twitter post on Friday.
“Thank you to my family and coaches for the discussions, for helping me weigh the pros and cons, for helping me choose the next path in my journey. With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft,” Washington said, in part, in his Twitter post.
Washington has been a mainstay in Penn State’s starting wide receiver rotation since his arrival on campus ahead of the 2020 season. He played in 10 games this year before sustaining an undisclosed injury the week of the Nittany Lions’ contest against Rutgers that ultimately shut him down for the final two games. Washington still accumulated a position-group-best 611 yards receiving and two touchdowns on 46 receptions in 2022. His breakthrough performance this season came against Ohio State when he erupted for a career-high 179 yards receiving and one touchdown on 11 receptions in the loss. In his last outing this season, Washington recorded one catch for 14 yards against Maryland on Nov. 12. He also served as Penn State’s primary punt returner in 2022, recording 99 yards on 18 returns.
Washington etched his impact on the unit during his second season with the program in 2021. The 5-foot-10, 212-pound receiver amassed 820 yards receiving and four touchdowns on 64 receptions. He posted 100-yard efforts against Villanova (148 yards) and Ohio State (108 yards), and he was just two yards shy of a 100-yard effort against Arkansas in the season-ending Outback Bowl. Washington averaged 12.8 yards per reception in 2021.
As a freshman in 2020, Washington recorded a catch in each of the Nittany Lions’ nine games during the abbreviated season. He ended that year with six touchdowns and 489 yards receiving.
Washington has amassed 1,920 career yards receiving and 12 touchdowns with 146 receptions. He’s registered a catch in every game during his three-year career.
“The memories I have made during my time so far with this Penn State family has been and will always be unforgettable,” Washington said in part in his post. “The fans, the Penn State White Out, the roar of 107K strong… Unbelievable. To my brothers, there is nothing more treasured to me than having the honor of competing and preparing each week with you guys each and every week. As well as having the opportunity and all the experiences of such a unique brotherhood. That alone is truly a blessing.”
Washington is the second Nittany Lion to announce their intention to enter the upcoming NFL draft since the end of the regular season. Last week, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was the first to make his announcement.