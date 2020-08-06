STATE COLLEGE – Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons officially said goodbye to Penn State on Thursday through a video on Instagram.
Tuesday night, Yahoo Sports’ reporter Eric Edholm announced the rising Penn State defender would forgo his junior senior because of concerns over the coronavirus and focus on the 2021 NFL draft.
Parsons confirmed the report on Thursday afternoon in a social media post in collaboration with PennLive.
“I’d like to begin by saying thank you,” Parsons said. “You’ve given me an opportunity of a lifetime to achieve my dreams and aspirations. I have made connections with my teammates that will last a lifetime, and for that, I will forever be grateful.”
The development concludes Parsons’ decorated two-year Penn State career. Parsons garnered NCAA-wide acclaim since his freshman season in 2018 when he led the Penn State defense with 83 tackles despite logging just one start.
Parsons again paced the Nittany Lions defensive unit in 2019 with 109 tackles to go with five sacks, five pass deflections, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He was named to the AP All-American team. The Harrisburg native turned in one of the best defensive performances to date by a Penn State defender in the Dec. 28 Cotton Bowl. Parsons recorded 14 total tackles and added two sacks, two fumble recoveries and two pass deflections.
The 2019 Cotton Bowl’s defensive most valuable player entered the 2020 season as one of the country’s most talented and anticipated linebackers. The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder is named to watch lists for the Maxwell (best all-around player), the Butkus (best linebacker) and the Bednarik awards (best defender).
“I will be graduating early and receiving my degree in December,” read Parsons’ transcript. “I’ve kept my word to Coach Franklin, because leaving Penn State with my degree in hand was my main goal when I stepped on campus. In the end, there’s only one ‘LBU’, and I thank you.”
Parsons projects to be an early first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft and one of the first defenders selected. USA Today’s Draft Wire’s July 29 projections peg Parsons going fifth overall to the Cincinnati Bengals. Pro Football Focus, meanwhile, has Parsons atop its 2021 NFL draft positional rankings.
“Parsons is as complete a linebacker prospect as we’ve seen in our six years of grading at PFF,” reads the website’s evaluation. “Tackling, taking on blocks, speed, coverage ability — you name it, Parsons can do it. We haven’t quite yet seen playmaking ability in coverage (just four career pass breakups to date) to the degree we saw it from others in the past, but he was only a true sophomore in 2019 yet was already the highest-graded linebacker in college football.”