Penn State’s 2021 Pro Day has officially been set for Thursday, March 25, per the NFL.
Seven Nittany Lions are expected to participate in the skills showcase ahead of the NFL draft. The 2021 NFL draft begins on Thursday, April 29, and will conclude on Saturday, May 1.
Seniors Lamont Wade (safety), Will Fries (offensive line), Michal Menet (offensive line) and Shaka Toney (defensive end) have declared for the upcoming NFL draft. They’ve been joined by underclassmen Micah Parsons (linebacker), Pat Freiermuth (tight end) and Jayson Oweh (defensive end).
Penn State canceled its 2020 Pro Day because of the coronavirus pandemic. Five Nittany Lions were selected in last year’s NFL draft: Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (Carolina Panthers, second round), wide receiver KJ Hamler (Denver Broncos, second round), cornerback John Reid (Houston Texans, fourth round), linebacker Cam Brown (New York Giants, sixth round), and defensive tackle Robert Windsor (Indianapolis Colts, sixth round).
Penn State has had 361 former players taken since the inception of the NFL draft, which ranks tied for seventh in the nation. Last year’s five-member draft class was the third straight year the program had five or more players taken in the NFL draft.