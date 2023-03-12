Penn State’s Big Ten Tournament championship push ended as Camren Wynter was called for traveling as he attempted a game-winning 3-pointer on Sunday at the United Center in Chicago.
Top-seeded Purdue edged No. 10 Penn State, 67-65, to send the Nittany Lions to 3-1 during the four-day conference tournament.
Purdue led by 17 points at the 6:18 mark in the second half before Seth Lundy cut the deficit to nine points with a 3-pointer with just under four minutes remaining in the game.
A 7-2 Penn State run ensued.
Purdue 7-footer Zach Edey stretched the Boilermakers’ lead to six points with 1:26 remaining, but Myles Dread cut it in half with a 3-pointer. Wynter scored on a layup after Penn State’s Evan Mahaffey swiped Purdue’s inbound pass to trim the Boilermakers’ lead to one point.
Fletcher Loyal made one of his two free-throw attempts to set up Wynter’s attempt at winning the game.
Edey accumulated 30 points and 13 rebounds to help Purdue earn its third win against Penn State this season. The loss ended an impressive conference tournament run by the 10-seed Nittany Lions that included wins against Illinois, Northwestern and Indiana.
They’ll learn this postseason destination and opponent on Sunday evening.
Jalen Pickett – Penn State’s leading scorer this season – was held to 11 points a night after scoring a tournament-high 28 against the Hoosiers. Seth Lundy paced the Nittany Lions’ scoring efforts with 19 points and eight rebounds. Wynter added 14 points.
Purdue led Penn State, 35-27, at halftime. The Nittany Lions outscored the Boilermakers, 38-32, in the second half. A 40.7% field-goal percentage in the final 20 minutes helped mount the Nittany Lions’ comeback attempt. Lundy contributed 17 second-half points.
David Jenkins Jr. finished with 11 points, while Mason Gillis recorded 10 to give the Boilermakers three double-figure scorers.
Penn State (22-13) is 8-2 over its last 10 games.
BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 5 Purdue 67, Penn St. 65
PENN ST. (22-13)
Njie 1-1 0-0 2, Funk 3-8 2-2 8, Pickett 4-13 3-3 11, Wynter 5-7 3-3 14, Lundy 5-9 6-7 19, Dread 3-4 0-0 9, Clary 0-5 0-0 0, Henn 0-3 0-0 0, Mahaffey 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 14-15 65.
PURDUE (29-5)
Gillis 4-8 0-0 10, Edey 12-17 6-7 30, Loyer 1-6 1-4 4, Newman 1-6 2-2 4, Smith 0-8 2-2 2, Jenkins 4-7 0-0 11, Morton 0-3 0-2 0, Furst 1-5 0-0 2, Kaufman-Renn 1-2 2-3 4. Totals 24-62 13-20 67.
Halftime: Purdue 35-27. 3-Point Goals:Penn St. 7-23 (Dread 3-4, Lundy 3-5, Wynter 1-2, Clary 0-1, Henn 0-3, Pickett 0-3, Funk 0-5), Purdue 6-28 (Jenkins 3-6, Gillis 2-6, Loyer 1-4, Newman 0-2, Furst 0-3, Morton 0-3, Smith 0-4). Fouled Out: Lundy. Rebounds: Penn St. 28 (Lundy 8), Purdue 36 (Edey 13). Assists: Penn St. 14 (Pickett, Wynter 4), Purdue 17 (Smith 7). Total Fouls: Penn St. 20, Purdue 14. A: 16,183 (20,917).