Penn State’s comeback bid came up just short Thursday as Wisconsin held on for a 75-74 win in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
“I’m just really, really proud of our guys,” Penn State interim coach Jim Ferry said. “They just fought all the way to the end this whole season. Knowing what these guys have been through, the adversity that they had to deal with.”
Wisconsin, seeded sixth, made 12 3-pointers, finishing just two shy of tying a Big Ten Tournament record.
Aleem Ford went 5-of-6 from behind the arc to finish with a game-high 17 points. Brad Davison chipped in with 15 points. The Badgers were 12-of-23 from 3-point range, and went 13-for-15 from the free-throw line.
Penn State, seeded 11th, led by eight points with 7:50 remaining in the first half before a torrid Wisconsin effort on offense sent the Badgers on an 18-3 run during the final five minutes of the opening period.
Ford underlined Wisconsin’s first-half burst with a 3-pointer as time expired in the first half to give the Badgers a 41-31 lead.
Just one night after recording a career-high 19 points in Penn State’s tournament-opening, come-from-behind win against Nebraska, Jamari Wheeler led all scorers with 10 points in the first half.
The Badgers scored 11 points on free throws in the first half. They connected on all 11 of their free-throw attempts. Penn State, meanwhile, made just one trip to the free-throw line in the opening period.
Wisconsin upped its lead to 18 points in the second half, but the Nittany Lions went on a 17-2 run in the period to cut Wisconsin’s lead to 75-74 after a layup by Sam Sessoms. Wisconsin’s Nate Reuvers blocked Sessoms’ shot that would have given Penn State the lead with just three seconds left to play.
“It’s March,” Davison said. “No lead is safe in March, especially in this league. Every team you play against, you know you’re going to get their best shot.”
Sessoms led all Penn State scorers with 18 points. Myreon Jones added 11 points, and Wheeler finished with 10 points.
In Thursday’s tournament opener against Nebraska, Penn State overcame a 14-point deficit at the half to earn a 72-66 win.
The loss ends Penn State’s season at 11-14.
“I just wish I could have done a little bit more myself to help those guys, to help them win this one, too, to keep going,” Ferry said. “We’re playing good basketball, and it’s really hard for those seniors, but you have to give Wisconsin credit.”
Wisconsin advances to play Iowa at 9 p.m. today.