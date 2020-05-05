STATE COLLEGE — Heading into the 2019 season, inquiring minds pondered the future of Penn State’s backfield after losing Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders to the NFL in recent years.
The Nittany Lions’ running backs quelled any concerns as the group averaged 190.6 yards rushing per game last season, good enough to rank fourth in the Big Ten.
With all but one running back returning for 2020 — and five offensive linemen with starts likely to be in the team’s plans — Penn State should be in line again to finish among the league’s best.
Ricky Slade, who entered his name in the transfer portal in January, opened the year as the starter in the backfield, but Journey Brown secured the starting spot in Week 3 against Pittsburgh and rushed for a career-high 109 yards. Brown, a rising redshirt junior, reached the 124-yard mark against Minnesota in Week 9, and he eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark against Indiana, Rutgers and Memphis to gain more than 100 yards in five of the Nittany Lions’ last six games of the year.
Brown was named the Cotton Bowl’s top offensive player after tallying 202 yards rushing and two touchdowns in Penn State’s 53-39 win against Memphis. He ended the season with 890 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns, and he added another 134 yards receiving and one TD.
Brown spearheaded a rushing attack that was enhanced by the efforts by a pair of Penn State freshmen.
Noah Cain recorded his first action against Idaho in Week 1. He ended the contest with 44 yards rushing and two touchdowns on nine carries. Cain continued to produce during the first half of the season, and, by Week 6, he had two 100-yard games (Purdue and Iowa) and totals of 329 yards rushing and six touchdowns.
Penn State’s coaching staff tabbed Cain as the starter against Michigan State in Week 8, but he suffered a leg injury during the first half and was sidelined for two weeks. Cain returned in Week 11 against Ohio State and received one carry for 1 yard as the Nittany Lions eased him back into the mix. He appeared at full speed for the Cotton Bowl as he ran for 92 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.
Cain finished his freshman season with 443 yards rushing and eight touchdowns, and he averaged 5.3 yards per carry.
Fellow freshman Devyn Ford posted 107 yards rushing and one touchdown in his collegiate debut against Idaho. Although he didn’t receive a volume of carries similar to Brown or Cain, Ford appeared in all but one game last season. He posted double-digit yardage outputs against Maryland (43), Purdue (38), Iowa (17), Michigan State (25) and Indiana (38). Like Brown and Cain, Ford, too, found the end zone in the Cotton Bowl (one TD on two carries).
Cain ended the year with 294 yards and three touchdowns.
Penn State added four-star running backs Caziah Holmes (Cocoa, Florida) and Keyvone Lee (Clearwater, Florida). Holmes joined the program in January as an early enrollee.