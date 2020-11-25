STATE COLLEGE — Last weekend, Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras became the latest signal-caller to tee off against the Penn State defense.
The first-year Hawkeyes starter didn’t produce eye-popping numbers — he was 18-of-28 passing for 186 yards — but he was efficient, as evidenced by his season-best 60.2 completion percentage and 120.1 passing efficiency rating.
“We executed well up front and some receivers got open,” Petras said. “It makes my job easy. (I just) continued to get in rhythm take what’s there. That’s going to be the challenge every week.”
Petras connected with eight receivers in his team’s 41-21 win that gave 22-year Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz his 100th Big Ten victory.
Before Saturday, Petras’ best completion percentage this season came in Week 1 when he posted a 56.4 in a loss to the Boilermakers. He did throw 39 passes and compiled 265 yards passing in that contest.
For the second consecutive week, Penn State’s defense was without senior starting cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, who is out with an undisclosed injury.
Sophomore Keaton Ellis started in his stead.
The Nittany Lions’ sophomore defender logged playing time last season and was in contention to start at cornerback before being supplanted by redshirt freshman Joey Porter Jr.
“He’s a great leader for all of us — giving us tips and seeing everything from his point of view,” Ellis said of Castro-Fields’ absence the past two weeks. “He’s been here a while, so he knows a lot more than I do and everybody else does. He brings another level of intelligence. Even with him not being out there, he’s still been a great help for the younger guys.”
In 2019, Penn State ranked next to last in the Big Ten in pass defense after yielding 251.5 yards per game to opposing quarterbacks over 13 contests. Memphis quarterback Brady White gashed the unit for 454 yards passing — with two interceptions — in Penn State’s season-ending Cotton Bowl win.
Castro-Fields and senior safety Lamont Wade returned as starters on the secondary this season. Senior safety Jaquan Brisker replaced former starter Garrett Taylor (graduation), and Porter Jr. earned the start at the cornerback position once held by John Reid, now with the Houston Texans.
Lions charitable to QBs
Penn State ranks seventh in the Big Ten in passing defense (221.6 yards per game) after five games.
The Nittany Lions’ secondary’s best statistical performance of the season came in its Week 1 overtime loss to Indiana. The unit held Michael Penix Jr. to 170 yards passing (his season-low) with one touchdown and one interception. Penix currently leads the Big Ten in both yards passing (1,561) and touchdowns (14).
A week later, on Oct. 31, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields passed for a season-high 318 yards on another season-high 34 attempts. The Buckeyes’ signal-caller threw four touchdowns in the win, his second-highest output this year.
First-year Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa etched his best passing efficiency rating to date (198.4) as the Terrapins defeated the Nittany Lions, 35-19, on Nov. 7. He and Maryland have only played three games this season because of a coronavirus outbreak that occurred just days after visiting State College.
Nebraska first-year starting quarterback Luke McCaffrey in his first collegiate start went 13-of-21 passing for 152 yards with one touchdown and one interception in a Nov. 14 win. McCaffrey’s 128.9 passing efficiency rating against the Nittany Lions is the highest of the season.
Penn State this week will face yet another fledgling quarterback in Michigan’s Cade McNamara.
The Wolverines’ sophomore has played in just three games this season. He reinvigorated the Michigan offense off the bench last weekend against Rutgers as he passed for 260 yards and four touchdowns in the Wolverines’ triple-overtime win against the Scarlet Knights.
Penn State’s struggles this year aren’t exclusive to defense. The Nittany Lions’ offense has been just as sluggish. While the team hasn’t had the luxury of depending on one of its units to pick up the slack in years past, neither has been able to do so this season.
They’ll have another opportunity to get it right against a 2-3 Michigan squad on Saturday (noon, ABC).
“We’ve had times in the past where we have struggled or started slow on offense and our defense has played well or vice versa, or our special teams has come through for us,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “We’re not doing it really in all three areas.”