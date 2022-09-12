STATE COLLEGE — Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton on Monday garnered accolades as Big Ten Freshman of the Week after rushing for 179 yards and two touchdowns during the Nittany Lions’ 46-10 win against Ohio.
The 6-foot, 219-pound Shillington native became the first Penn State running back to rush for 100 or more yards in a game since November 2020, when Keyvone Lee ran for 134 against Michigan.
Singleton entered the game during No. 22 Penn State’s second series on offense and gained 11 yards on his first carry. Two plays later, the 2021-22 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year recorded his first collegiate touchdown with a 70-yard run.
The freshman opened the first play of the third quarter with a 48-yard run, and his second touchdown of the contest came via a 48-yard scamper with 4:33 remaining in the third quarter.
“I think you saw today what he brings to the offense,” Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford said of Singleton. “He's explosive, he's fast, he sees it well. He just adds that dynamic of being able to get on the perimeter and then finish plays in the end zone. I think that it was just a matter of time, and I'm excited for him.”
Through two games, Singleton leads all Penn State rushers with 210 yards on 20 carries. He’s averaging 10.5 yards per carry.
247Sports ranked Singleton a five-star prospect, and he verbally committed to Penn State in July 2021. He arrived on campus in January as an early enrollee and earned high praise both from Nittany Lion coaches and players for his football IQ and athleticism during the program’s spring and preseason camps.
Singleton is the first Nittany Lion to earn the Big Ten Freshman of the Week award since cornerback Joey Porter Jr. received the honor in 2020.
Singleton’s 179 yards were the most by a player in their Beaver Stadium debut.
“I do think what happens with Nick Singleton is that he's got such good speed that maybe in years past when the read would be cloudy and you'd want to balance it, we didn't always have the speed to get to the edge like he does,” Penn State coach James Franklin said postgame. “He showed the ability to do that and around that may typically be three or four yards, has a chance to be eighty with him.”
Penn State (2-0) travels to Auburn (2-0) this week (3:30 p.m., CBS).