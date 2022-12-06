SPRING MILLS — Ann-Marie McMurtle scored a game-high 20 points as the Rams to rolled to the non-league victory.
Sara Brackbill had 12 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Tigers.
Penns Valley 52, East Juniata 20
Penns Valley 52
Julia Emel 4 0-0 10; Kayla Hopkins 2 1-2 5; Ann-Marie McMurtie 8 0-1 20; Avery Dinges 2 2-6 7; Scotty Dinges 2 0-0 4; Ellie Romig 0 2-2 2; Elle Dinges 1 1-2 4; Jadyn Alexander 0 0-2 0. Totals: 19 7-15 52.
3-point goals: McMurtie 4, Emel 2, E.Dinges.
Did not score: Haddley Stover, Lilly Smith, Skylar Fleshman, Paige Dobson.
East Juniata 20
Carolyn Dressler 1 0-1 3; Sara Brackbill 5 2-5 12; Cadee Becker 1 1-2 3; Grace Hibbs 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 3-8 20.
3-point goals: Dressler
Did not score: Emily Kerstetter, Maddie Snyder.
Score by quarters
East Juniata;2;7;5;6 — 20
Penns Valley;12;14;22;4 — 52