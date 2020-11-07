The Daily Item
MANDATA — Gage Ripka caught two touchdowns and ran for another, while the Penns Valley defense limited Line Mountain to just 197 total yards offense as the Rams beat the Eagles, 35-12, on Friday night.
Both teams had their previsouly scheduled games cancelled because of COVID-19 shutdowns on Thursday, and this game was scheduled about 2 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.
Ripka, who finished with 158 receiving yards and two scores, scored on a 54-yard pass from Aidan Brinker late in the first quarter to give the Rams a 14-6 lead. Garret Laudenslager caught a 30-yard pass from Jacob Feese to pull the Eagles to 14-12, but Line Mountian didn’t score again.
Feese led the team with 73 yards rushing and a touchdown, along with 65 yards through the air and a score.
Penns Valley 35, Line Mountain 12
Penns Valley (4-3) 14 7 7 7 — 35
Line Mountain (4-3) 6 6 0 0 — 12
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
PV-Seth Baney 22 run (Gage Ripka kick)
LM-Jacob Feese 16 run (kick blocked)
PV-Ripka 54 pass from Aidan Brinker (Ripka kick)
Second quarter
LM-Garret Laudenslager 30 pass from Feese (run failed)
PV-Ripka 3 run (Ripka kick)
Third quarter
PV-Kollin Brungart 2 run (Ripka kick)
Fourth quarter
PV-Ripka 57 pass from Brinker (Ripka kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
PV LM
First downs 15 13
Totals yards 351 197
Rushes-yards 33-112 44-132
Passing 15-21-0 5-13-0
Passing yards 239 65
Penalties 5-45 8-72
Fumbles-lost 1-0 4-2
Punts 4-34.5 3-39.7
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Penns Valley: Seth Baney 12-65, TD; Aidan Brinker 8-31; Tanner Ilgen 7-9; Gage Ripka 2-6; Kollin Brungart 3-2, TD; Team 1-(-1). Line Mountain: Jacob Feese 21-73, TD; Garret Laudenslager 15-58; Beau Keim 5-12; Team 3-(-11).
PASSING — Penns Valley: Brinker 15-21-0, for 239 yards, 2 TDs. Line Mountain: Feese 5-13-0, for 65 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Penns Valley: G. Ripka 6-158, 2 TDs; Mason Lieb 5-46; Stephen Ripka 4-35. Line Mountain: Laudenslager 3-40, TD; Cameron Smeltz 1-18; Connor Finlan 1-7.