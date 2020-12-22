The price of the COVID-19 pandemic keeps rising.
The Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling tournament, which was scheduled to come to Johnstown in March and has an economic impact estimated at about $1.5 million, was canceled on Monday.
The PJW Junior High Tournament was slated to be held at 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial on March 6-7.
The PJW Elementary Tournament was scheduled for March 26 and 27 at Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center.
“We had several discussions with the PJW organizing committee over the past several months to look at different options and logistical ways to make this event possible during these times,” said Jean Desrochers, the arena’s point of contact with promoter ASM Global. “It’s very unfortunate for the wrestling and business community but, at the same time, we understand and respect the decision to prioritize health and safety for everyone involved, especially with an event of that magnitude that brings people from all over the state.”
The junior high event has been held in Johnstown since 2015. In October, the PJW committee voted to hold the event in the city through 2023. Nicole Waligora, the sports travel program coordinator for Visit Johnstown, said Monday that the committee has agreed to roll that deal back through 2024.
That was the one bright spot on an otherwise dark day for the city.
Steve Hoover, the PJW’s chairman, announced the decision to cancel the 2021 events on the group’s Facebook page.
“Many factors went into (Monday’s) decision,” he wrote. “The uncertainty of facilities across the state being willing to host Area events. Limitations and questions regarding the State championships. The uncertainty of youth teams being able to practice across the state and ultimately the health and safety of our wrestlers and their families.”
While many on social media wondered why the decision was made months ahead of the scheduled competition, Waligora said she understands the committee’s plight.
“They wanted to wait as long as they possibly could to make a decision,” she said. “There’s only so much that they can control and that we can control. With the nature of the virus and the state mandates, everyone’s hands are kind of tied.”
‘A yearlong process’
The decision means that Bo Bassett of Windber, a seventh-grader who already owns six PJW titles, won’t have the opportunity to become the second wrestler in state history to win eight.
The Bishop McCort student has almost become numb to the COVID cancellations, his father, Bill, said.
“As crazy as it sounds, I think the kids are like us — you don’t know what’s coming next,” Bill Bassett said. “I don’t think it’s sunk in yet.”
Bo’s younger brother Keegan has a pair of titles to his name, but for the second consecutive season, he won’t be able to add to his total.
“People say all the time, ‘They’re just kids and it doesn’t matter,’ “ Bill Bassett said. “It’s not like winning an NCAA title or a PIAA title, but at that point in their life, it is like that. … These kids are putting in a lot of time, and a Pennsylvania state title means a lot to them.”
Fourteen qualifiers are held around the state to whittle down the number of wrestlers who make it to Johnstown, so the committee had to consider more than just the state event.
“It’s thousands of people,” Waligora said. “It’s a yearlong process. There are decisions that have to be made and money that has to be put out. I don’t know what their situation is. But, from an event-planning situation, three months is very close to the event. I empathize with them and I empathize with the wrestlers, parents and coaches.”