Seeing the dinner plate-sized depression in the loose soil, I couldn’t help but be curious. Maybe, just maybe, I thought. But I wanted to be sure.
Gently digging into the loose soil with my fingers, I soon verified that yes, what I had found was a snapping turtle nest. After putting the soil back in place, I pushed two sticks into the soil on either side of the nest, hoping they would be enough to detour the next hiker away from the nest so that it would not be stepped on, and the eggs damaged.
Would the eggs hatch? Only time would tell. If the warm, dry weather prevails, and no predators such as skunks or raccoons discover the nest, then maybe the area would soon be home to a clutch of inch-long baby snapping turtles.
Pennsylvania’s biggest turtle, the snapper can be found living across the Commonwealth.
Though slow-moving, soft-bottomed waterways are the preferred habitat of the snapping turtle, any marsh, bog, swamp, stream, river, lake or pond can hold snappers. On occasion, snappers, especially mature females, will be found some distance from a water source. When this happens, think of it as nature trying to expand the range of the turtle, as it is most often a female in search of a location to lay her eggs.
A number of years ago while camping, a friend discovered a large female digging a nest in a cut hay field. The nearest water was a pond — probably close to a 1,000-yard distance. What caused the turtle to nest in such a location is anybody’s guess.
Many people consider the snapping turtle a creature best avoided. In truth, snappers really aren’t that aggressive. When confronted at close range, snappers can appear vicious, as they will often begin hissing loudly and snapping their jaws to ward off any possible attackers.
While considered by many as a scavenger, a turtle will take advantage of an easy meal such as a dead fish. But more often than not, a snapper takes on the role of predator, feeding on such other creatures as crayfish, live fish, frogs, small mammals, ducklings, invertebrates, smaller turtles and to an extent aquatic plants.
Personally, I lost a meal to a snapping turtle several years ago when a turtle took advantage of a chain stringer of bullhead catfish. Bending down to add another fish to the stringer, I encountered a big snapper that had eaten not one, but two, bullheads and seemed to be considering a third — turning what was going to be my family’s supper into his own.
Though you don’t hear too much about it today, snapping turtles were once a popular food source. Turtle meat can be used as a base for soup or chowders, or par-boiled and then floured and fried. The majority of the meat is dark and comparable to beef in texture. My personal favorite part of the turtle is two strips of snowy-white meat that lay under the top of the shell. These two strips remind me both in appearance and taste of scallops. While it’s true that cleaning a turtle for use can be a chore, the meat it provides can be very tasty if properly prepared.