The Associated Press
TORONTO — Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel scored in the third period, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins top the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday night.
Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, which earned its second straight win since its seven-game slide. Jason Zucker also scored, and Casey DeSmith made 28 stops.
William Nylander and Zach Aston-Reese scored for Toronto in its second straight loss. Erik Kallgren made 19 saves.
McGinn snapped a tie with his third goal of the season 1:54 into the third. McGinn fired a shot that went through the legs of Toronto defenseman Mark Giordano and Kallgren.
The Maple Leafs pulled their goaltender with under two minutes left in regulation, but Guentzel got an empty-netter with 12.1 seconds left.
Capitals 5, Lightning 1
WASHINGTON — Darcy Kuemper got the best of Tampa Bay again, making 28 saves to backstop Washington to a victory against the team he beat for the Stanley Cup last summer.
Kuemper was facing the Lightning for the first time since defeating them in Game 6 of the final while with Colorado. He picked up his fifth win in 12 starts since leaving the Avalanche, and signing a long-term deal with the Capitals.