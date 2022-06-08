BLOOMSBURG — Anthony Perrego jumped the cushion on a restart with 15 laps remaining, and held his racer to the wall taking the lead and the win in the Battle at Bloomsburg for Short Track Super Series Modifieds on Wednesday night at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Raceway.
The cushion is a dirt edge formed by cars running the same line in a corner.
Danny Bouc rocketed to the front spot at the drop of the green flag to start the modified race and was followed by Matt Stangle, Mat Williamson, Mike Gular and last year’s winner, Jeff Strunk. Three laps later, Stangle took the lead, and he started to open up some distance early in the race.
A lap 20 restart was disastrous for Stangle as his car didn’t fire at the green, and rolled to a stop, handing the lead back to Bouc.
Bouc held on to the lead through several more restarts, but with 15 laps remaining, Perrego drove deep into the first turn, jumped the cushion and dared the first-turn wall — a wall that has swallowed many a race car — coming out of two with the lead.
“When he gave me the top, I took it because we were way faster,” Perrego said. “Those yellows helped us out. It wasn’t working for us when we were running down low. We won at Orange County Speedway a few weeks ago, so, hopefully, we are starting to turn the season around.”
Despite several more cautions, Perrego won convincingly over Ryan Godown, Bouc, Matt Sheppard and Gular.
Perrego, Danny Tyler, Godown and Strunk won the modified heats. JR Hurlburt and Billy Osmun won the consolation races.
James Costlow took the lead in the 602 modified feature, but on lap six, Travis Green took over the point ,and won his first STSS Sportsman race over Steve Davis, Kreg Crooker, Tyler Pete and Mike Nagel.
602 Modified heats went to Justin Grosso, Krooker, Costlow and Sammy Martz. Ralph Mele won the consolation.