DANVILLE — Carson Persing hadn't played meaningful baseball since the summer of his freshman year when he decided to return to the game this season.
On Tuesday, in Danville's 8-4 win over Shikellamy, it was as though the Ironman senior never stepped away.
Persing, who started in right field on Senior Day, had a pair of run-scoring hits, including a double, and pitched three sharp innings of scoreless relief for the save as the Ironmen returned to .500.
"When Carson does things athletically, simply put, there just aren't many kids who can do what he does," said Danville coach Devin Knorr. "He's just a superior athlete; he goes about his business the right way — he's a hard worker and he competes; and we're very thankful to have him."
In the interim of playing competitive baseball, Persing became a three-time all-state wide receiver who rewrote the school record book before making a commitment to play at Lafayette. So many factors diverted him away from the diamond — the COVID-canceled 2020 campaign, recovery from surgery, the desire to run track in training for football — that he wasn't sure he would find his way back.
"Honestly, I've wanted to play baseball and do both (spring sports) throughout," he said. "This year came around and I felt good, and both coaches were willing to let me do it. So, for me, it was an easy decision.
"Getting back into it was a little bit of an adjustment, but I think I've got it in me still. I kind of got the feel for it a lot quicker than I was even expecting myself."
The timeshare with Danville's track team, and the occasional same-day conflicts, made it smoother to work as a reliever than a regular in the lineup. His 22 innings rank third on the team and produced a 2-2 record, a 2.86 ERA and 26 strikeouts.
Persing was penciled in to start Tuesday's Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game, but an AP test ran late and prevented him from having the time to properly warm up. He was scratched for right-handed sophomore Wyatt Shultz, who allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits over four innings. Persing came on in the fifth with a 5-4 lead and pitched around a two-base error to maintain the lead. The lefty then retired five straight batters — striking out three straight and four of five at one point — before the Braves ripped consecutive two-out singles in the seventh. A comebacker ended the threat and the game.
"The first inning, I was kinda getting my arm loose because I didn't get a full bullpen," he said. "The next couple innings the arm felt good and I was just finding spots."
"What a job in relief he did. He came in and shut the door," said Knorr. "Our kids play a little different when he's on the mound. They're very confident, and they expect that he's going to mow guys down and we're going to win.
"It's one of those things where we'd love to have him here every minute of every day, but we'll take him when we can get him."
Mason Raup, Lincoln Diehl and Daniel Walker all matched Persing with two hits in the win. Cole Duffy, like Persing, had a pair of RBIs. Reece McCarthy scored three times, and Raup twice as the Ironmen won for the third time in a series of five games over seven days that concludes Friday against Jersey Shore.
Danville (8-8) jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first inning when, following a leadoff walk to Raup, McCarthy and Persing belted consecutive pitches for RBI doubles to gap in the left-center field.
Shikellamy (6-11) gradually pulled ahead, 4-2. Mason Deitrich hit a sacrifice fly in the second inning; Cohen Boyer's leadoff double in the third sparked a two-run inning helped by consecutive infield errors; and a wild pitch allowed Deitrich to score with two outs in the fourth.
Despite their own miscues, the Ironmen received some help while pulling away.
Walker singled to open the home fourth and was balked to second ahead of Raup's ground-rule double to center. Raup, a senior bound for Slippery Rock, bumped his average to a team-high .632 with his 2-for-2 day. A foul out and a high fly to center appeared to get Braves starter Brady Wilson out of the inning with a 4-3 lead. The fly was dropped in the outfield, however, which allowed Raup to score. Persing then made it 5-4 with a soft liner to left that pushed his average to .538 (7-for-13).
In the sixth inning, Danville scored three more runs on a leadoff walk, a throwing error, and singles by Duffy, Diehl and Walker.
"We capitalized on opportunities they gave us," Knorr said. "We weren't flawless by any stretch, but when we got opportunities we were able to cash in a couple more than they were. I think that's the difference in the ballgame.
"It got us back to .500. We're still fighting and clawing to try to get those (district-qualifying) 10 wins."
If they qualify, the Ironmen's playoff opener may coincide with the District 4 Class 2A track and field championships on May 20. Whether or not Persing is able to play, he will have had a big hand in getting them there.
"Senior year — time really flies by," he said. "Making the most of all my opportunities, playing the sports that I've always played growing up, is really fun. Getting back out here, I think, is one of the best decisions I've made."
Danville 8, Shikellamy 4
Shikellamy;012;100;0 — 4-7-2
Danville;200;303;x — 8-12-3
Brady Wilson, Cohen Boyer (6) and Mark Culp. Wyatt Shultz, Carson Persing (5) and Mason Raup.
WP: Shultz. LP: Wilson. S: Persing.
Shikellamy: Mason Deitrich run, RBI; Boyer 1-for-4, double, run; Wilson 2-for-4; Brayden Lytle 1-for-3, run; Luke Beyer run; Kayden McClusky 1-for-3; Culp 2-for-3.
Danville: M. Raup 2-for-2, double, 2 runs, RBI; Reece McCarthy 1-for-3, double, 3 runs, RBI; Persing 2-for-4, double, run, 2 RBIs; Cole Duffy 1-for-3, run, 2 RBIs; Shultz 1-for-4; Lincoln Diehl 2-for-4, RBI; Daniel Walker 2-for-4, run; Ryan Roney 1-for-1.