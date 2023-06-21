Daily Item boys Scholar Athlete of the Year and football Player of the Year Carson Persing headlines the South roster for the UMPC District 4 All-Star game set for 7 p.m. on Friday night at STA Stadium on the campus of Williamsport High School.
Persing is one of four first-team Daily Item selections — two of which will be playing the final football games of their careers.
Mifflinburg's Emmanuel Ulrich, who plans to wrestle at American University, and Danville's Mason Raup, who plans to play baseball at Slippery Rock University, will step on the gridiron for a final time.
Persing and fellow Danville teammate Declan Aikens will play in college. Persing, a wide receiver, is headed to Lafayette, and Aikens, an offensive lineman, to East Stroudsburg to play football.
Six-time defending state champion Southern Columbia will have four members of the South All-Stars. Jake Toczlousky, Brett Horton, Logan Sharrow and Ryan Kerstetter are all scheduled to play.
Rivals Selinsgrove and Shikellamy combine for five members. Wide receiver Nick Rice and linemen Steven Miller will go from Selinsgrove, while Issac Schaeffer-Neitz, Ethan Turber-Ortiz and Mason Rebuck will play from Shikellamy.
In addition to Ulrich, Mifflinburg has two other members of the team — Lucas Whittaker and Jon Melendez. Shamokin has four members on the roster led by quarterback Brett Nye. He'll be joined by his favorite target — Ryder Zulkowski — and linemen Eric Zalar and Broc Nye.
Two-way lineman Josh Scott of Line Mountain is also expected to play.
The South Team will be coached by Shamokin assistant Mark Burrows, helped by Shamokin's Marc Persing and Jeff Howanic along with Line Mountain's Ron Pratt and Jeff Wagner from Mifflinburg.
Former Lycoming College and now Williamsport High School coach Mike Pearson will coach the North squad.
North won last year's game, 36-0, at Danville High School.
UMPC District 4 All-Star game rosters
North: Brady Jordan, Jersey Shore, QB/DB; Weston Bellows, Canton, WR/DB; Sam Lawrence, North Penn-Mansfield, WR/DB; Nasir Hennigan, Williamsport, RB/DB; Marco Pulizzi, Montoursville, WR/DB; Bailey Ferguson, Canton, WR/DB; Luke Horton, Athens, WR; Nasir Williams, Williamsport, WR/LB; Austin Allen, Canton, DB; George Whaley, Williamsport, QB/DB; Joe Brown, Wellsboro, TE/LB; Connor Griffin, Jersey Shore, WR/DB; David Boring, Loyalsock, DL; Cy Cavanaugh, Loyalsock, TE/LB; Matt Machmer, Athens, WR/DB; Breck Miller, Jersey Shore, WR/DB; Hayden Ward, Canton, WR/LB; Riley Parker, Canton, RB/LB; Glenn Romberger, Athens, DL; Jason Shuda, Muncy, RB/LB; Rian Glunk, Loyalsock, WR/DB; Stone Sechrist, Jersey Shore, RB/LB; Eli Weikle, Muncy, RB/DB; Gavin Rice, Loyalsock, RB/LB; Matthew Conklin, Montoursville, RB/LB; Tyler Lepley, Montoursville, DL; Gage Pepper, Canton, OL/DL; Brenen Taylor, Canton, LB; Carter Secora, Loyalsock, OL/DL; Cameron Brought, Wellsboro, OL/DL; Glenn Oakley, Willaimsport, OL/DL; Rian Eberly, Canton, DL; Austin Bowersox, South Williamsport, OL/LB; Lucas Long, South Williamsport, OL/DL; Mason Nelson, Canton, OL/DL; Kooper Peacock, Jersey Shore, WR/DB; Corbin Frey, Montoursville, WR.
South: Shane Tomlinson, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, WR/DB; Isaac Shaeffer-Neitz, Shikellamy, RB/LB; Carson Persing, Danville, WR; Luke Kaiser, Hughesville, QB; Nick Rice, Selinsgrove, WR/DB; Ethan Turber-Ortiz, Shikellamy, LB; Jon Melendez, Mifflinburg, FB/LB; Mason Raup, Danville, TE/LB; Ryder Zulkowski, Shamokin, WR/DB; Greyson Shaud, Central Columbia, QB/DB; Brett Nye, Shamokin QB; Justin Fowler, Hughesville, WR/DB; Jack Toczylousky, Southern Columbia, WR/DB; Kelby Gordner, Hughesville, RB/DL; Mason Hoppes, Hughesville, FB/LB; Toby Zajac, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, RB; Gage Chipeleski, Central Columbia, RB/LB; Landon Dietterick, Central Columbia, TE/LB; Josh Scott, Line Mountain, OL/DL; Emmanuel Ulrich, Mifflinburg, OL/DL; Lucas Whittaker, Mifflinburg, OL/DL; Declan Aikens, Danville, OL/DL; Eric Zalar, Shamokin, OL/DL; Steven Miller, Selinsgrove, OL/DL; Brett Horton, Southern Columbia, OL; Logan Sharrow, Southern Columbia, OL; Mason Rebuck, Shikellamy, OL/DL; Gabriel Wagner, Hughesville, OL/DL; Joshua Applegate, Hughesville, OL/DL; Broc Nye, Shamokin, OL/DL; Ryan Kerstetter, Southern Columbia, TE.