Carson Persing watched as his two older brothers lost three straight District 4 football championship games, one of those coming in Carson’s freshman year.
It’s a feeling that drove the receiver for most of his career.
“I watched my older brothers lose three in a row, and I never wanted to feel that personally, that sucked for them,” Persing said. “When we got the opportunity, I wanted to make the most of it.”
The next step for Danville was proving itself on a state-wide stage, an undefeated, and dominating run through its regular, and post season — Loyalsock was the lone team to stay with the Ironmen in the district, including a mercy-rule win over Class 2A state champion Southern Columbia. That goal was accomplished as well, though in a disappointing fashion to Danville, as a rally from three scores down to nearly beat Wyomissing on a field goal at the fourth-quarter buzzer.
“We wanted to set our sights on being dominate in the district, being dominant in your division,” Danville coach Mike Brennan said. “We have to beat teams we haven’t beaten in a long time.”
That’s the kind of attitude that Persing took into his senior season as well, and it turned memorable as well for the senior standout receiver, and cornerback for Danville, and it earned him the Daily Item Football Player of the Year for 2022.
It caps a brilliant career where Persing started all four seasons at wide receiver and cornerback. Helped the Ironmen win three district titles, a first appearance in the state semifinals in 2020, along with two quarterfinal appearances in the PIAA playoffs.
He finished the season with 53 catches for 1,122 yards, and 24 touchdown catches for an offense that averaged more than 50 points per game in the regular season, and Persing didn’t play the second half in the majority of Danville’s game this season.
The 24 touchdown grabs sets the single-season District 4 record, breaking former Southern Columbia standout Julian Fleming’s mark of 23 set in his senior season of 2019. The 24 receiving touchdowns is tied for fourth all-time in state history.
Persing will leave Danville as the school’s all-time leading receiver, and as the No. 2-man in all district receiving categories behind Fleming. Persing had 225 catches for 4,246 yards and 60 touchdowns as a receiver. The catches place him fifth all-time in the state, while both the receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns place him third in state history.
Persing is a three-time Daily Item football team selection, and almost is guaranteed a third-straight all-state berth as well.
As a side note, we’ve had to two of the top receiving careers in district and state history overlap, which is pretty amazing in, and of itself.
Persing also finished with five career punt return touchdowns, but just one this season. Maybe the only downside to the Ironmen season, four Persing punt return touchdowns were called back because of penalties.
Persing was also a four-year starter at cornerback. He finished his career with five interceptions and 110 tackles. He also had 17 passes defensed in his career.
Persing hasn’t announced a college choice, yet, but he was also a Daily Item Scholar Athlete in the fall, and is looking to major in biology in college to enter the medical field. Persing is looking at both Patriot League, and Ivy League schools.