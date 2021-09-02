One of the enduring images of the late fall of 2021 for Danville football fans is quarterback K.J. Riley scrambling around to avoid pressure, and then launching a ball downfield.
With all eyes on Riley, the only thought was: Where is he throwing that?
Then the fans as one look downfield, and it all became clear.
No. 17 once again had several yards of separation and the Ironmen scored on a long touchdown pass on their way to their first state semifinal appearance.
“He’s such an explosive athlete,” said Midd-West coach Lance Adams, whose team faces the Ironmen tonight. “He’s somebody you have know where he’s at all times.”
Danville’s No. 17 — Carson Persing — is just one game into his junior season, and the standout wide receiver already is etching his name into the District 4 record book.
He became just the fourth player to top 2,000 career receiving yards in District 4 history. He has 122 catches in his career. Southern Columbia graduate Julian Fleming, currently playing at Ohio State, holds the District 4 record with 256 catches.
Persing will likely be closing in on second place in career touchdown catches by the time this season ends.
Bloomsburg’s John Klingerman caught 34 career TDs. Fleming holds the district and state record with 78.
However those numbers were with Riley pulling the trigger. So the biggest question for outsiders: Would Persing and the new Danville quarterback — junior Zach Gordon — have the same kind of connection?
“K.J. was one of the best players, if not the best player in the state last year. ... You know K.J. is something different; he just has one of the most special arms you can have as a high school player,” Persing said.
It’s really not something coach Mike Brennan worried about. Gordon’s personality made sure of that.
“He’s such calm kid. Nothing really rattles him,” Brennan said. “He’s played so many sports, and been in so many situations, he’s ready for this.”
Persing and Gordon do have an advantage in their ability to form that connection. The two have been teammates in most sports since they were little.
“Zach Gordon has got a lot of talent. He’s really athletic. Zach and I have played together all sports — baseball, basketball, football — since we were little kids, so obviously we have a connection,” Persing said. “This year getting back to it, it’s great. It’s like returning something you used to have.”
Riley is just one of several seniors who played key roles in 2020 that Danville lost to graduation. If Persing feels any pressure to do more for his team this season, he’s not showing it.
“I don’t feel any more pressure. I know I have to do my job,” said Persing, who returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and had 166 yards, and a TD in the victory over Mifflinburg. “I have to do my job for us to win, and that’s the main goal is to win football games — to be a successful team.”
It’s the kind of lesson Persing and his teammates learned from last season. Danville struggled to get over the hump in recent seasons, and fell behind by two touchdowns in last year’s District 4 Class 3A championship at halftime. Danville rallied to beat Montoursville, before losing to state runner-up Wyomissing in the state semifinals.
“I think we learned we are capable of doing a lot more than we thought,” Persing said. “We made it to the state semifinals; now everybody wants to get back to that point, or maybe even further.”