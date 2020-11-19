Lewisburg football coach Marc Persing announced late Tuesday night on Twitter that’s resigning his post with the Green Dragons after four years.
He thanked the administration and staff for taking a chance on a 28-year-old coach four seasons ago. Persing said he’s resigning to spend more time with his family.
Persing teaches in the Shamokin School District and has two young children. He said the strain of driving back-and-forth between his teaching job and coaching job became too much.
He said he has tried to obtain a teaching job in the Lewisburg School District, but hasn’t been able to.
“I started this journey for one reason and one reason only — to make an impact on our players’ lives both in the classroom and on the field,” Persing said in his statement. “However, there doesn’t seem to any light at the end of the tunnel with being able to educate our guys in the classroom.
“After many times of trying to get into the district, I have come to the realization that it will be not happening, and I am not the right man for the job.”
Persing finished 18-24 over four seasons, including 2-6 this year. Lewisburg’s best season came in his second year, when the Green Dragons finished the year at 7-5. Lewisburg — which lost to Central Columbia during the regular season that year — went on the road and beat the Blue Jays in the playoff opener, before falling to Montoursville 21-17 in the district semifinals that season.
Persing came to the Green Dragons after a stint as the quarterbacks coach at Mount Carmel under John Darrah and Carm DeFrancesco. He played quarterback at Shamokin, and played college football at Wilkes University under current Bloomsburg University coach Frank Sheptock.