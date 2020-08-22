It’s never easy to swallow the bitter pill of disappointment.
I’ve been there. You’ve been there.
It’s a harsh reality of life.
For seven months, college football fans have frothed at the mouth as their lips quivered in anticipation of the 2020 season.
When the NCAA halted March Madness five months ago, at least to me, the thought of college football suffering the same fate seemed unimaginable. The season was light-years away and, surely, we’d have a strong enough handle on the coronavirus for society to return to a sense of normalcy.
Sadly, I couldn’t have been more wrong.
The college football season will soon begin in a vastly different landscape. Twenty-six teams from the Big Ten and the Pac 12 will not play this fall after the two leagues deemed it too unsafe given the many uncertainties surrounding COVID-19.
The ACC, Big 12 and SEC — the remaining Power Five conferences — each plan to play a full season, but time will tell whether those efforts will come to fruition.
Since the Big Ten made official the announcement it was postponing its fall sports seasons, first-year commissioner Kevin Warren has received a barrage of criticism from impacted student-athletes, their families and Big Ten fans.
One Ohio State parent even went so far as to book a flight from Florida to Illinois to meet with Warren and demand answers. More than two dozen others joined him on Friday for a protest outside league headquarters.
As I said earlier, disappointment is a bitter pill to swallow. However, the backlash against Warren seems to be a bit much. It’s also misplaced.
Warren wasn’t the judge, the jury and the executioner for the Big Ten’s fall sports season. He acted on behalf of the conference’s 14 presidents and the chancellors who decided against it. Yes, the league could — and should — be transparent as to which presidents voted for and against playing, but to use Warren as the scapegoat is just wrong.
Some have even brought Warren’s son — who plays football in the SEC at Mississippi State — into the matter.
Disgruntled Big Ten fans need to take a step back and exhale. I’m not an epidemiologist, but I’d be quite shocked should any of the SEC, ACC or Big 12 complete a full and interruption-free season.
As of Thursday evening, three ACC-affiliated schools (Notre Dame, North Carolina State and North Carolina) have pivoted from in-person classes to remote instruction after coronavirus concerns surfaced this week.
While schools in the SEC have yet to depart from their in-person plans this fall, pictures on social media last week of non-socially distant students in downtown Tuscaloosa, Alabama, elicited a rebuke from Tuscaloosa mayor Walt Maddox, as well as Alabama and Auburn football players.
The Big Ten and Pac 12 had the misfortune of leaping first, but they likely won’t be the only Power Five conferences to do so before it’s all said and done.
This is an unprecedented global health crisis, and such situations will remain fluid for the foreseeable future.
The disappointment of the affected student-athletes is understandable. They first had spring practices and spring games canceled, and then their return to campus and attempt at preparing for a fall season has been anything but normal.
I get their dismay. I understand their passion.
However, I’m not as understanding with some of the more vocal, seemingly slighted parents.
The Big Ten and its powers that be are tasked with protecting their student-athletes, and they’ve done just that by shelving fall sports.
The risk of playing this fall isn’t worth the reward. Nor is it worth the liability.
Elton Hayes covers Penn State sports for The Daily Item. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com.