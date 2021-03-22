The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — Sean Walker and Dustin Brown scored 51 seconds apart in the second period, and the Los Angeles Kings snapped the Vegas Golden Knights’ five-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory Sunday.
Cal Petersen made 41 saves and fell just short of his second career shutout as the Kings avenged the Knights’ 4-2 win at Staples Center on Friday. Captain Anze Kopitar had two assists.
n Lightning 5, Panthers 3
TAMPA, Fla. — Tyler Johnson broke a tie on a power play midway through the third period to help Tampa Bay beat Florida.
Yanni Gourde and Brayden Point each had a goal and an assist, Alex Killorn and Mathieu Joseph also scored, and Curtis McElhinney stopped 29 shots to improve to 3-3 1. The Lightning opened a four-point lead over Florida in the Central Division standings.
n Devils 2, Penguins 1, OT
PITTSBURGH — Jesper Bratt scored on a wraparound at 2:50 of overtime to lift New Jersey past Pittsburgh.
Bratt took a pass from Pavel Zacha and quickly circled the net, tucking a shot between the post and the goalie Tristan Jarry’s skate for his first career overtime goal.
New Jersey won two of three games in the series.