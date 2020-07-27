The Daily Item
Susquehanna University senior Chris Petraskie — a Shamokin High graduate — won the Blair L. Heaton Award awarded by the university.
The first Blair L. Heaton Award was presented at the end of the 1967-68 academic year, and is given to the senior male student-athlete who best exemplifies a devotion to scholarship and athletics, along with the self-discipline and courage that was characteristic of the highly respected Susquehanna University coach and math professor.
Petraskie is one of the most decorated athletes to come out of the Susquehanna track & field program. A 2020 All-American in the heptathlon, he finished his stellar career as a 22-time All-Landmark selection, including winning 16 Landmark titles, a 10-time All-Mideast Region honoree, and a six-time Landmark Field Athlete of the Year.
He demonstrated academic prowess as well as a computer science major and mathematics minor. Petraskie earned 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team honors while landing on the Landmark Academic Honor Roll six times. Petraskie was named the Landmark Senior Scholar-Athlete for indoor track & field.
When not in the classroom or on the track, Petraskie was a member of Kappa Mu Epsilon and Pi Kappa Phi.
Senior Kasey Bost won the Connie Harnum Award, named for the late Hall of Fame coach, whose tenure included 27 seasons as a field coach, as well as women’s tennis.
Bost was Susquehanna’s 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year nominee. She was a four-year standout in two sports at Susquehanna, starring on the court as a defensive specialist for the River Hawks volleyball squad and starting in centerfield for the SU softball team. She played in three NCAA Division III Championship Tournaments, making two trips in volleyball and once with her softball teammates in 2017.