PAXINOS — Shamokin sophomore Kennedy Petrovich was just five strokes off the pace set by North Schuylkill medalist Justin Ulceski as the Indians returned to scholastic golf with a 187-207 loss in the nonleague match at Indian Hills Golf and Tennis Club on Thursday.
Shamokin hadn't played competitively since 2011.
Petrovich's nine-hole score of 48 was followed by teammates Lincoln Waugh (52), Korbin Kramer (53) and Benny Delbaugh (54).
The visiting Spartans paired Ulceski's 43 with sub-50 scores from Jeff Markosky (46) and Brooke Powis (48). Drew Miller rounded out the winner's scoring with a 50.
North Schuylkill 187, Shamokin 207
North Schuylkill: Justin Ulceski 43, Jeff Markosky 46; Brooke Powis 48; Drew Miller 50.
Shamokin: Kennedy Petrovich 48, Lincoln Waugh 52; Korbin Kramer 53; Benny Delbaugh 54.