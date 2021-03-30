The Daily Item
COAL TOWNSHIP — Freshman Kennedy Petrovich drove in three runs, and coach Jared Petrovich won his first game as Shamokin softball coach as the Indians downed Shenandoah, 17-0, in just three innings on the turf at Kemp Memorial Field.
Annie Hornberger didn’t allow a hit in three innings for Shamokin, striking out six and walking four.
Hornberger, Nina Wilk and Abigail Noll each knocked in two runs for Shamokin.
Jared Petrovich is a former baseball star for Shamokin, and was drafted in the 32nd round by the Florida Marins after his senior year in high school in 2004.
Shamokin 17, Shenandoah 0 (3 innings)
Shenandoah 000 — 0-0-2
Shamokin 98x — 17-10-0
Davis and Menjivar. Annie Hornberger and Kate Glosek.
WP: Hornberger; LP: Davis.
Shamokin: Emma Kurtz, 3 runs; Kennedy Petrovich, 1-for-3, double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Hornberger 2-for-2, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Lindsay Glosek, double; Cadence Barns 1-for-2, 2 runs; Lauren Noll, double; Nina Wilk, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Abigail Noll 2-for-2, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs.
n Line Mountain 17,
Greenwood 0 (4 inn.)
MILLERSTOWN — Kaely Walshaw struck out 11 in a two-hit shutout, and Line Mountain backed her with a 10-hit attack for the Tri-Valley League victory.
The Eagles scored three or more runs in every inning. Kya Matter, Cassie Laudenslager and Walshaw each had a pair of hits. Walshaw doubled and drove in three.
Hannah Lesher had both Greenwood hits, including a one-out double in the fourth.
Line Mountain 17, Greenwood 0 (4 inn.)
Line Mountain 436 6 — 17-10-0
Greenwood 000 0 — 0-2-7
Kaely Walshaw and Aspen Walker. Riley Danko and Jalicia Johnson.
WP: Walshaw. LP: Danko.
Greenwood: Hannah Lesher 2-for-2, double.
Line Mountain: Kya Matter 2-for-3, 4 runs, 2 RBIs; Walker 1-for-3, 3 runs, RBI; Kylie Klinger 1-for-4, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Walshaw 2-for-4, double, 3 RBIs; Cassie Laudenslager 2-for-2, 3 RBIs; Jaya London 1-for-3, run, RBI; Jordan Brezgel 1-for-1.
Indians, Tigers postponed
East Juniata’s home game against Millersburg in the TVL was postponed to today at 4:30 p.m.