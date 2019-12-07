DANVILLE — Corinna Petrus was two steals shy of recording a triple-double in Danville’s season-opening win over Lewisburg, 50-28, in girls basketball on Friday.
Petrus, a senior forward, posted 12 points, 14 rebounds and eight steals to lead the Ironmen, who also got 12 points from Emily Heath. Linae Williams chipped in nine points and eight rebounds.
Roz Noone made a pair of 3-pointers among her team-high 14 points and added six boards for Lewisburg.
Danville 50, Lewisburg 28
Lewisburg (0-1) 28
Sophie Kilbride 2 1-3 6, Roz Noone 4 4-4 14, Jamie Fedorjaka 2 0-0 5, Regan Llanso 1 1-4 3. Totals 9 6-11 28.
3-point goals: Noone 2, Fedorjaka, Kilbride.
Did not score: Maddie Materne, Kilee Gallegos, Maddie Still, Lauren Gross, Hope Drumm, Anna Baker.
Danville (1-0) 50
Olivia Outt 1 2-2 4, Kylee Cush 2 0-0 5, Riley Maloney 1 0-0 2, Emily Heath 5 2-2 12, Ella Dewald 2 0-0 4, Corinna Petrus 4 1-3 12, Melanie Egan 0 2-2 2, Linae Williams 3 3-4 9. Totals 18 10-13 50.
3-point goals: Cush, Petrus.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg 5 4 10 9 — 28
Danville 15 14 13 6 — 50
n Southern Columbia 47,
Selinsgrove 25
ALMEDIA — Faith Callahan and Morgan Marks both scored all seven of their points to stake Southern Columbia to a 20-point halftime lead over Selinsgrove in the teams’ season opener.
The Tigers were led by freshmen Ali Griscavage and Loren Gehret, who scored 11 and nine points, respectively, in their varsity debuts.
Lexy Gabrielson topped the Seals with seven points, while Cierra Adams and Avery DeFazio each added five.
Southern Columbia 47,
Selinsgrove 25
Southern Columbia (1-0) 47
Faith Callahan 3 0-0 7, Grace Callahan 2 0-2 5, Ali Griscavage 5 1-2 11, Morgan Marks 3 1-2 7, Loren Gehret 3 3-7 9, Ava Novack 0 2-4 2, Colby Bernhard 2 0-0 4, Rilyn Wisloski 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 7-17 47.
3-point goals: F. Callahan, G. Callahan.
Did not score: Mackenzie Palacz, Tasmiya Russell-King, Emma Myers, Maddie Griscavage.
Selinsgrove (0-1) 25
Lexy Gabrielson 2 2-2 7, Emma Atwood 1 0-0 2, Avery DeFazio 2 0-2 5, Lizzy Diehl 1 0-1 2, Kaitlin Shaffer 0 2-4 2, Emily Davis 0 2-2 2, Cierra Adams 2 1-2 5. Totals 8 7-13 25.
3-point goals: DeFazio, Gabrielson.
Did not score: MaryRose Molina-Shuman, Alyssa Latsha, Veronica Stanford.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia 16 19 4 8 — 47
Selinsgrove 9 6 5 5 — 25
n Mifflinburg 50,
Midd-West 30
MIFFLINBURG — Mara Shuck scored 18 points, and Ella Shuck added 12 as Mifflinburg opened the season with a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover victory.
Angela Reamer added nine points and seven assists for the Wildcats, while Brooke Catherman pulled six boards.
Zoe Webb paced the Mustangs with 10 points.
Mifflinburg 50, Midd-West 30
Midd-West (0-1) 30
Rylee Shawver 1 0-0 2, Mattie Spriggle 1 0-0 2, Zoe Webb 5 0-0 10, Alexis Walter 1 2-3 5, Bella Fave 1 1-3 3, Leah Fester 2 2-5 6, Alyssa Snyder 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 5-11 30.
3-point goals: Walter.
Did not score: McKenna Dietz, Carmyn Markley.
Mifflinburg (1-0) 50
Angela Reamer 4 1-6 9, Mara Shuck 5 7-12 18, Mollie Bomgardner 2 1-3 5, Brooke Catherman 2 0-5 4, Ella Shuck 5 2-2 12, Olivia Erickson 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 11-28 50.
3-point goals: M. Shuck.
Did not score: Jaden Keister, Hannah Fee, Abigail Greb, Cassie Keister.
Score by quarters
Midd-West 4 10 10 6 — 30
Mifflinburg 13 12 10 15 — 50
n Nativity BVM 51,
Shamokin 40
COAL TOWNSHIP — Kaitlyn Dunn and Sophie Rossnock each scored 14 points to lead Shamokin, which fell behind by 10 after one quarter and couldn’t recover in a nonleague opener.
Nativity BVM 51, Shamokin 40
Nativity BVM (1-0) 51
Kami Abdo 4 3-4 13, Samantha Heenan 3 11-14 17, Kaitlyn Zemantauski 3 6-8 12, Madison Kramer 0 0-2 0, Tori Hunyara 3 0-0 6, Allison Clarke 1 1-2 3. Totals 14 21-30 51.
3-point goals: Abdo 2.
Did not score: Lola Rymarkiewicz, Elizabeth Stavinski, Calen Quick, Olivia Rugh.
Shamokin (0-1) 40
Emma Tomcavage 1 0-4 2, Emma Kramer 1 1-2 3, Chloe Yoder 2 0-1 4, Ariana Nolter 1 1-2 3, Sophie Rossnock 5 4-6 14, Kaitlyn Dunn 5 2-4 14. Totals 15 8-19 40.
3-point goals: Dunn 2.
Did not score: Izzy Wagner, Annie Hornberger, Emily Slanina.
Score by quarters
Nativity BVM 15 15 7 14 — 51
Shamokin 5 14 7 14 — 40