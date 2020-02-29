Corinna Petrus had high hopes heading into her senior season of girls basketball at Danville.
“We all wanted collectively to make it just as far as last year,” said the 5-foot-9 Petrus. “We lost Clara (Coombe to graduation), which is obviously a big presence in the post. We don’t have much height. I’m the tallest and I’m not even that tall.”
Petrus and the Ironmen (23-3) have clinched a state berth, and play for the District 4 Class 4A title today against Athens. Last year, Danville reached the state quarterfinals.
“We wanted to prove everyone wrong that said, ‘Oh, they just had a lucky year,’” Petrus said. “We wanted to show that we have the skill to go that far in states again.”
Petrus is averaging nearly 12.8 points and 10.5 rebounds in postseason action — the 17-year-old face-up forward collected 15 points and 13 boards in Tuesday night’s 64-29 win over Mifflinburg in the district semifinals.
Well, success on local basketball courts, along with the lofty GPA (99.66%) she carries, is why Petrus is the latest to land The Daily Item’s Scholar Athlete of the Week award sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Susquehanna Valley playing fields.
A three-year starter for Danville — Petrus started some games near the end of her freshman season — Petrus will head into today’s game at Milton with 1,250 career points. She’s the sixth player in Danville history to surpass 1,000 career points.
Petrus already owns the school’s career rebounding mark, a record that became hers recently when she moved past Amber Renz’s 846 in that category.
“Personally, it was a goal of mine to hit 1,000 points, which obviously I did earlier in the season,” Petrus said. “I did want to hit 1,000 rebounds, but I’m not on track. But I did just break the school’s record for rebounding, so that’s nice to have that.
“Being able to break (Renz’s) record is an honor.”
Petrus has clearly been key to Danville’s success this season
“Many times, I’ve said, ‘Let the game come to you, kid,’” said Danville coach Steve Moser, who is retiring at season’s end. “Sometimes she tries too much, tries to do too much. I’m like, ‘You’ve got help, Corinna, let the game come to you.’ When she does settle in, she’s very good.”
Petrus also spent the fall playing soccer as a central midfielder and forward.
“She is a competitor,” Moser said. “She gets it honestly from her dad.”
John Petrus was a highly decorated linebacker during his career at Millersville University. The elder Petrus sits second on the Marauders’ all-time list with 445 stops, but he also owns a share of MU’s single-season mark.
Corinna Petrus is hoping to become a Physician’s Assistant after college. That fits since her mother (Robin) is a speech pathologist at Geisinger Medical Center.
“I’ve always wanted to be a PA, even before it was trendy to become a PA,” said Petrus, who wants to major in biology. “I thought about med school off and on; I thought about surgery off and on, but I never really explored anything except for the medical field.”
Before Petrus heads off to college, she still has some work to do at Danville and several classes to finish up within Bloomsburg University’s Advance College Experience program.
Petrus is taking honors English 12, zoology and an advanced placement course in statistics at Danville — she’d already completed nine other honors classes and AP work in language and composition and computer science principles — and she’s studying philosophy and anthropology at Bloom after completing two earlier courses in the fall.
Petrus also was inducted into Danville’s branch of the National Honor Society as a sophomore, meaning she must complete 15 hours of community service per year. She also serves as president of Danville’s Student Government.
One project was “Trunk or Treat,” an initiative in which cards are decorated for Danville’s children and they all visit the nearby Primary School to receive them. The surprise is the candy that’s stuffed into the trunks of the decorated cards.
Petrus also spends plenty of time within the community sitting with the children of single mothers in need. And that’s one of the main reasons why she’s interested in working with babies as a Physician’s Assistant in a neonatal unit.
Another interest that Petrus has is working with PLANET, the group at Danville High School that handles all of the district’s recycling efforts. Petrus also is an active member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Danville.
Later today, Petrus will be trying to lead Danville’s program to the District 4 Class 4A championship they just missed winning a season ago.
“Districts is the ultimate,” said Moser. “That was their mindset since the beginning of the year.
“She’s a great kid. A lot of fun to be around. Great sense of humor.”
Look for Petrus to be quite serious today, however, at least when the game’s going on.