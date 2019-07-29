The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — No matter how bad things looked the previous two days, the Phillies still feel good about their playoff chances. A little power, and Aaron Nola can do that.
J.T. Realmuto hit a grand slam, three other Phillies went deep, and Philadelphia avoided a three-game sweep with a 9-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.
Nola (9-2) cruised through six scoreless innings before faltering in the seventh, when the Braves tagged Philadelphia’s ace right-hander for four runs.
Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins and Adam Haseley also homered for Philadelphia, which pulled within 6½ games of the NL-East leading Braves. The Phillies lost the first two games by a combined score of 24-9.
n Mets 8, Pirates 7
NEW YORK — Michael Conforto sparked New York’s offense with a two-run homer in a six-run first inning against Chris Archer, and the Mets held on to beat reeling Pittsburgh to match their longest winning streak this season at four games.
Jason Vargas (6-5) won a third straight start for the first time since last August, and the Mets completed a three-game sweep. New York improved to 10-5 since the All-Star break, passing Cincinnati, Colorado and Pittsburgh in the standings. The Mets (50-55) started Sunday six games back in the NL wild-card race with six teams in front.
Pittsburgh was 2½ games off the NL Central lead at the break but has lost 14 of 16, including eight in a row.
n Nationals 11, Dodgers 4
WASHINGTON — Stephen Strasburg tossed seven masterful innings to win his seventh consecutive start, leading Washington.
Brian Dozier and Juan Soto homered, while Anthony Rendon continued to swing a hot bat with three hits and four RBIs that helped the Nationals (56-49) prevent a three-game sweep by the top team in the majors.
n Cubs 11, Brewers 4
MILWAUKEE — Kyle Schwarber hit a grand slam and a three-run homer to power Chicago past Milwaukee, averting a three-game sweep in a matchup of NL Central contenders.
Schwarber crushed a first-pitch slam deep into the second deck in right field off starter Zach Davies (8-4) with one out in the second inning for his 23rd home run of the season. The slugger took Davies deep again in the fourth with an opposite-field shot to make it 7-0.
After the Brewers cut it to 7-3 in the fifth, Schwarber’s infield single with two outs in the sixth kept the inning alive for pinch-hitter Victor Caratini, who hit a three-run homer off Milwaukee reliever Jeremy Jeffress.
n Giants 7, Padres 6
SAN DIEGO — Madison Bumgarner won his final start before the trade deadline, and rookie Mike Yastrzemski had four hits, two RBIs and scored the go-ahead run to lead surging San Francisco.
Bumgarner (6-7) had been considered a prime trade target but the Giants could be inclined to keep the ace left-hander after they’ve won 19 of 24 games to jump into the wild-card race. The Giants had 16 hits in beating the Padres for the seventh time in eight games since June 11, including five of six at Petco Park this month.
n Marlins 5, Diamondbacks 1
MIAMI — Rookie outfielder Harold Ramirez homered, hit a line drive that scored the tiebreaking run and made consecutive catches against the fence to help Miami beat Arizona.
Miguel Rojas led off the first inning with a home run for the second game in a row, and Miami teammate Brian Anderson added his 14th homer.
n Reds 3, Rockies 2
CINCINNATI — Tucker Barnhart hit a tiebreaking single in the sixth inning, and Cincinnati beat Colorado.
Barnhart improved to 4-for-5 in two games since returning on Friday after missing 22 games with a right oblique strain. He drove in Josh VanMeter from second base with a grounder up the middle off Jake McGee (0-2) and celebrated by clapping his hands twice as he rounded first base.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Yankees 9, Red Sox 4
BOSTON — Didi Gregorius and Austin Romine each hit a two-run homer off Chris Sale, and Domingo Germán struck out nine to help New York avoid a four-game sweep with a victory over Boston.
Five days after allowing a career-high eight runs to the Minnesota Twins, Germán (13-2) took a no-hitter into the fourth, and allowed four hits and a walk through 5 1/3 innings. He has won four straight decisions, and 10 of his last 11.
After trimming New York’s lead in the AL East from 11 games to eight — winning the first three games of the series by a combined 38-13 — the Red Sox committed three errors to fall into third place, nine games behind the Yankees in the division.
n Angels 5, Orioles 4
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Matt Thaiss hit his second home run of the game in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Los Angeles a victory over Baltimore.
Albert Pujols hit his 650th homer and the Angels avoided being swept at home in a four-game series by Baltimore for the first time. Taylor Cole (1-1) threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief for the win.
Trey Mancini and Jonathan Villar each drove in two runs, but the last-place Orioles could not complete their first four-game sweep in more than two years.
n Rays 10, Blue Jays 9
TORONTO — Joey Wendle drove in the tiebreaking run with a bases-loaded groundout in the ninth inning, and Tampa Bay rallied from a seven-run deficit to beat Toronto.
Ji-Man Choi and Guillermo Heredia each hit two-run home runs and Willy Adames added a game-tying solo shot in the eighth as the Rays bounced back after blowing a seven-run advantage in Saturday’s 10-9, 12-inning defeat.
Chaz Roe (1-3) pitched one inning for the win, Oliver Drake got one out in the ninth and Diego Castillo finished for his eighth save in nine opportunities.
Righty Daniel Hudson (6-3) took the loss.
n Twins 11, White Sox 1
CHICAGO — Miguel Sanó hit a three-run homer in Minnesota’s five-run first inning, and the Twins pounded Dylan Covey and Chicago to strengthen their hold on the AL Central.
Jorge Polanco, Jonathan Schoop and Max Kepler also connected as Minnesota ran its major league-leading total to 205 home runs.
Covey (1-7) threw 14 pitches and failed to get an out in his 10th start of the season.
n Royals 9, Indians 6
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a startling scene, Cleveland pitcher Trevor Bauer suddenly heaved the ball from just past the mound over the center field wall while being taken out of the game in a loss to Kansas City.
It was not clear whether Bauer was upset with his performance or that manager Terry Francona was pulling him. An All-Star last year, Bauer (9-8) had just allowed a two-run single to Nicky Lopez that gave the Royals a 7-5 lead with one out in the fifth inning.
When Francona emerged from the dugout, Bauer turned, took a couple steps and fired the ball over the 410-foot mark.
n A’s 6, Rangers 5
OAKLAND, Calif. — Marcus Semien homered and scored the game-winning run on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth inning as Oakland beat Texas.
Texas led 5-4 in the ninth with José Leclerc (1-3) pitching for a third straight day, seeking his sixth save. His blown save was his third.
n Mariners 3, Tigers 2, 10 innings
SEATTLE — J.P. Crawford hit a walkoff single with one out in the 10th inning, and Seattle extended its winning streak to five games.
Dylan Moore led off the 10th inning with a double against José Cisnero.
After Mallex Smith struck out, Crawford flared a short single to center to drive in Moore. Cisnero (0-2) also allowed a walk-off hit to Smith in Friday’s 3-2 loss.
Roenis Elías (4-2) picked up the victory for Seattle.
INTERLEAGUE
n Astros 6, Cardinals 2
ST. LOUIS — George Springer led off the game with a home run, Jose Altuve and rookie Yordan Alvarez also connected, and Houston beat St. Louis.
The Astros have won nine of 11, including two of three in this interleague matchup of division leaders.
Paul Goldschmidt’s team record-tying streak of six straight games with a home run ended for St. Louis. He singled in five at-bats.