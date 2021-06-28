The Associated Press
CINCINNATI — Nick Castellanos hit a grand slam in the seventh inning and drove in a career-high seven runs, helping the Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 12-4 on Monday night.
Cincinnati trailed 4-2 before Castellanos connected for his sixth career grand slam, driving a 1-1 fastball from Neftali Feliz (0-1) deep to center for his 15th homer. Castellanos thrust his fist in the air as he circled the bases.
It was Feliz’s first big league appearance since 2017. He came on after Bailey Falter pitched four innings of one-run ball in relief of Spencer Howard.
Cincinnati’s seventh-inning rally was sparked by Alejo Lopez, who was called up earlier in the day from Triple-A Louisville. He pinch-hit with one out and singled on the first pitch.
The Reds added six more in the eighth, blowing it open against the Phillies’ sputtering bullpen.
Rockies 2, Pirates 0
DENVER — Kyle Freeland pitched five scoreless innings before leaving with an apparent leg injury suffered while running the bases, Elías Díaz homered, and Colorado beat Pittsburgh.
Yonathan Daza had an RBI triple and an over-the-shoulder catch of Erik Gonzalez’s deep flyball to the center field warning track in a game dubbed “Opening Day 2.0” after the lifting of all pandemic-induced attendance restrictions at 50,000-seat Coors Field.
The Pirates had six hits, all singles.
Freeland (1-2) allowed three hits and struck out seven in his seventh start of the season. He missed the first two months with a shoulder strain suffered in spring training.
Nationals 8, Mets 4
WASHINGTON — Kyle Schwarber homered twice, becoming the first player in major league history to hit 15 home runs in a 17-day span, and Washington beat New York.
Schwarber socked a 1-0 fastball from Jared Eickhoff an estimated 439 feet into the upper deck in right field in the first inning. It was his sixth leadoff homer this season, and Trea Turner followed with a 435-foot bomb to left to make it 2-0.
Schwarber took Eickhoff (0-1) deep again in the fifth inning, his 24th of the year.
The Nationals have won 12 of 15 to return to .500 — their only winning record this year was after their season opener — and move within three games of the first-place Mets in the NL East. Schwarber has powered the team’s surge, setting a franchise record for home runs in any month with his 15 homers in June.
Ryan Zimmerman had a pinch-hit three-run homer in the eighth inning for the Nationals after New York had cut the lead to 5-4.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Angels 5, Yankees 3
NEW YORK — Shohei Ohtani pounded his hardest-hit home run of the season, José Suarez pitched 51/3 innings of one-run relief after Dylan Bundy threw up on the mound because of heat exhaustion, and Los Angeles beat troubled New York.
Ohtani was 0-for-9 in his previous appearances at Yankee Stadium, all three years ago. The two-way sensation connected for a 117.2 mph drive to right off Michael King (0-4) in a two-run first that also included Jared Walsh’s RBI double.
The home run was the major league-leading 26th for Ohtani. He tied Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the major league lead, one ahead of San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr.
Suarez (3-1) entered in the second after Bundy allowed Gio Urshela’s tying home run and Miguel Andújar’s single. With sweat dripping off the bill of his cap, Bundy stepped back off the mound, bent over and vomited on the 90-degree night.
Red Sox 6, Royals 5
BOSTON — Hunter Renfroe homered twice, the second a 434-foot solo shot over the Green Monster to break a sixth-inning tie, and help Boston rally from a four-run deficit to beat Kansas City.
Kiké Hernández led off the bottom of the first with a home run for the second straight game, Bobby Dalbec also homered, and Renfroe had a two-run shot in the fourth as Boston came back after falling behind 5-1.
The score was 5-5 in the sixth when Renfroe’s second homer, off Josh Staumont (0-2), banged off a billboard above Lansdowne Street. It was Renfroe’s 13th career multihomer game; his last was with the Rays last year at Fenway Park.
The victory was Boston’s fourth straight, following a three-game sweep of the New York Yankees, and its major league-leading 26th come-from-behind win. The Red Sox are a season-high 17 games above .500, and in first place in the AL East by one game over Tampa Bay.
Indians 13, Tigers 5
CLEVELAND — José Ramírez homered and drove in five runs, Austin Hedges had a two-run shot, and Cleveland bounced back from losing outfielder Josh Naylor to a grisly injury a day earlier by blasting Detroit.
Ramírez connected for a three-run drive in the fourth inning off rookie Matt Manning (1-2) and the Indians opened a seven-game homestand with a season-high in runs and hits (19).
Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera connected for his 493rd homer, tying him with Lou Gehrig and Fred McGriff for 28th on the career list. Eddie Murray is next with 504.