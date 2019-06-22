The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Sandy Alcantara pitched 7 2/3 sharp innings, Bryan Holaday hit a solo homer, and the Miami Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 Friday night.
The Phillies have lost five in a row. They’re 6-14 since May 29 and have lost eight games in the standings in that span after holding a 3½-game lead in the NL East.
Alcantara (4-6) gave up one run, eight hits and struck out six. Jose Quijada struck out pinch-hitter Sean Rodriguez to leave runners at first and third in the eighth. Sergio Romo finished for his 14th save in 15 tries.
Phillies ace Aaron Nola (6-2) allowed two runs — one earned — and six hits, striking out 10 in eight innings. Nola lowered his ERA to 4.55 with his longest outing of the season.
n Pirates 2, Padres 1
PITTSBURGH — Joe Musgrove pitched five-hit, one-run ball through seven innings, and Pittsburgh capitalized on two errors by San Diego’s Manny Machado in a win over the Padres.
Musgrove (5-7) lasted at least seven innings for the second time in four starts, striking out eight. He recovered from being ejected in the first inning after hitting an Atlanta batter with a pitch on June 10, and giving up six runs on nine hits in four innings against the Braves three days later.
Machado fumbled a ground ball from Jung Ho Kang in the seventh inning before tossing it past first base. Jose Osuna drove in Steven Brault, who was pinch-running for Kang, to give the Pirates a 2-1 lead.
n Nationals 4, Braves 3
WASHINGTON — Dallas Keuchel labored through five innings in his Atlanta debut, coughing up a three-run lead as the Braves lost to Washington.
It was the first major league appearance for Keuchel since he started Game 3 of last year’s AL Championship Series for the Houston Astros.
Keuchel (0-1) never retired Washington in order and gave up four runs, three earned, on eight hits. He hit two batters.
The Braves had won 11 of 13 entering the game to build a cushion atop the division. The third-place Nationals have won five straight and nine of 12 to move within a game of .500 for the first time since April 24.
n Mets 5, Cubs 4
CHICAGO — Jeff McNeil homered and drove in three runs while making his first career start in right field, helping New York beat Chicago.
Michael Conforto also connected as the slumping Mets won for just the fourth time in their last 11 games.
McNeil’s two-run shot off Yu Darvish gave New York a 3-2 lead in the third inning. With two outs and Adeiny Hechavarría on second in the seventh, McNeil pulled an RBI single into right field to break a 4-all tie.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Yankees 4, Astros 1
NEW YORK — Gary Sánchez and Gleyber Torres each homered for the third game in a row, providing a pair of two-run shots that sent New York past skidding Houston for its seventh-straight victory.
Aaron Judge was hitless in his return to the lineup — batting leadoff — but James Paxton (5-3) won consecutive starts for the first time with the Yankees.
n Indians 7, Tigers 6
CLEVELAND — Jason Kipnis hit a tiebreaking triple in the eighth inning, right fielder Tyler Naquin made a game-saving play in the ninth, and Cleveland held on for a win over Detroit.
Kipnis’ triple — which was initially ruled a home run, a call that was overturned after a replay review — and Jake Bauers’ sacrifice fly put Cleveland ahead 7-5, but the ninth inning had plenty of drama.
JaCoby Jones led off with a double off closer Brad Hand, the Indians’ fifth reliever, and scored on Christin Stewart’s single. Nicholas Castellanos sent a sinking liner to right-center, and Naquin made a diving catch, got to his feet and threw to first for a double play.
Miguel Cabrera popped out to end it, giving Hand his 21st save in 21 opportunities. Adam Cimber (3-2) retired two batters on six pitches in the eighth.
n Red Sox 7,
Blue Jays 5, 10 innings
BOSTON — Christian Vázquez hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to cap Boston’s comeback from four runs down as the Red Sox beat Toronto.
Boston trailed 5-1 before scoring three runs in the seventh on Andrew Benintendi’s RBI single and J.D. Martinez’s two-run single, and tying it in the eighth on pinch-hitter Rafael Devers’ run-scoring single.
Jordan Romano (0-1) got two quick outs in the 10th before hitting Marco Hernández with a pitch. Vázquez then drove a 3-2 pitch out to right for his ninth homer of the season.
n White Sox 5,
Rangers 4, 10 innings
ARLINGTON, Texas — Eloy Jiménez scored on a sacrifice squeeze bunt by Yolmer Sánchez in the 10th inning, and Chicago beat Texas.
Zack Collins, the 10th overall pick by the White Sox in the 2016 draft, got his first big league start and went deep in the second inning. His three-run homer to center was measured at 447 feet by MLB’s StatCast.
That was after Rangers right fielder Nomar Mazara pulled a two-run shot deep into the second deck of seats in right field in the first that MLB’s system said would have gone 505 feet unimpeded. That matched the longest ever recorded by StatCast, which is in only its fifth season of use.