The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Manager Don Mattingly likes the progress he is seeing from the rebuilding Marlins.
Phillies manager Gabe Kapler thinks he has the right pieces, too — even if that’s a tough sell right now to frustrated fans in Philadelphia.
Rookie right-hander Jordan Yamamoto won for the third time in three career starts, Garrett Cooper and Brian Anderson hit consecutive homers, and Miami beat Philadelphia 6-4 Sunday for the Phillies’ seventh straight loss.
JT Riddle homered, doubled and drove in two for Miami, which swept three games in Philadelphia for the first time since August 2009. The Marlins outhit the Phillies 16-4.
Miami has won 7-of-11 to improve to 31-46 after opening the season by losing 15-of-19.
“We like the way we’ve been playing,” Mattingly said. “We know we’re young and still in a rebuild. You want to see improvement, and hopefully that’s the trend we’re setting that we’re going to be moving forward the rest of the year.”
Jean Segura had two RBIs for Philadelphia, which has dropped 16-of-22 to fall 6 ½ games behind the Braves in the NL East.
n Pirates 11, Padres 10, 11 innings
PITTSBURGH — Kevin Newman walked with the bases loaded in the 11th inning to cap a four-run rally as Pittsburgh finished a three-game sweep.
The Pirates rallied from three-run deficits in the ninth and 11th innings to win their fifth straight.
n Braves 4, Nationals 3
WASHINGTON — Johan Camargo had a two-run, pinch-hit homer in the 10th inning, and Atlanta beat Washington to win its fifth straight series.
Overcoming an injury to standout rookie starting pitcher Mike Soroka, the Braves used the long ball and their bullpen to win the deciding matchup of a three-game set between NL East rivals.
Camargo connected off Tanner Rainey (1-2) after Ozzie Albies drew a one-out walk, and Atlanta held on for its seventh victory in 10 extra-inning games this season.
Josh Donaldson and Ronald Acuña Jr. also went deep for the first-place Braves.
n Brewers 7, Reds 5
MILWAUKEE — Brandon Woodruff struck out a career-high 12, Travis Shaw homered, and Milwaukee beat Cincinnati.
Woodruff (9-2) cruised through the first five innings, allowed Joey Votto’s three-run homer in the sixth and struck out two to finish the seventh. Milwaukee improved to 13-1 in the right-hander’s 17 starts this season.
n Cubs 5, Mets 3
CHICAGO — Javier Baez hit the 100th homer of his career, a three-run drive in the eighth inning as Chicago overcame another home run by Pete Alonso to beat New York.
Alonso hit his 27th home run, breaking the Mets’ record for most by a rookie in an entire season set by Darryl Strawberry in 1983.
With the Mets clinging to a one-run lead, Baez launched his 19th homer of the season with Kyle Schwarber and Anthony Rizzo on base and one out. Baez sent an 0-2 pitch from Seth Lugo (3-1) halfway up the right field bleachers.
n Diamondbacks 3, Giants 2, 10 innings
PHOENIX — Tim Locastro’s single with the bases loaded in the 10th inning ended Arizona’s season-high six-game losing streak.
Locastro line drive to left field scored Nick Ahmed.
Giants reliever Mark Melancon (3-2) uncorked a wild pitch to put runners at second and third with one out, and Carson Kelly was intentionally walked to bring up Locastro.
Matt Andriese (4-4) pitched a scoreless top of the 10th to earn the win. Christian Walker had three hits for Arizona.
Kevin Pillar homered for the Giants, his 10th of the season, but San Francisco was held to four hits for the game.
n Dodgers 6, Rockies 3
LOS ANGELES — Hours after being called up from the minors, Will Smith connected for a pinch-hit, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning to lead Los Angeles.
It was the third straight day a Dodgers rookie hit a walk-off homer — all against the Rockies — the first time that has happened in major league history. Matt Beaty hit a two-run shot in the ninth inning on Friday and Alex Verdugo did it in the 11th on Saturday.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Astros 9, Yankees 4
NEW YORK — Jose Altuve hit a leadoff homer, rookie Yordan Alvarez connected again, and Houston ended its first seven-game skid in four years.
New York had won eight straight but was stopped by ace Justin Verlander (10-3) and a quartet of homers, including a grand slam from Tyler White.
Verlander became the third 10-game winner in the AL, allowing three runs and four hits over seven innings. He struck out nine, walked two and completed seven innings for the 11th time this year, the most in the majors.
n Royals 6, Twins 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hunter Dozier hit a three-run shot during a five-run third inning, Homer Bailey was stingy again pitching into the sixth, and Kansas City beat Minnesota.
Alex Gordon had two RBIs and Nicky Lopez also drove in a run, helping the Royals forge a split of the four-game series on a soggy, overcast afternoon at Kauffman Stadium.
n Rangers 7, White Sox 4
ARLINGTON, Texas — Tim Federowicz and Danny Santana hit two-out, two-run homers in the second inning, and Shawn Kelley shut down a late White Sox rally with his first four-out save in three years to lead Texas.
n Blue Jays 6, Red Sox 1
BOSTON — Marcus Stroman pitched six shutout innings, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had three hits and threw out a runner at the plate, and Toronto won its second straight.
n Indians 8, Tigers 3
CLEVELAND — Bobby Bradley doubled and drove in a run in his first major league plate appearance, and Cleveland completed a three-game sweep.
n Rays 8, A’s 2
OAKLAND, Calif. — Travis d’Arnaud drove in three runs and hit a two-run homer, Austin Meadows hit a three-run double, and Tampa Bay earned a split of the four-game series.
n Mariners 13, Orioles 3
SEATTLE — J.P. Crawford had a career-high four hits and drove in four, Yusei Kikuchi had his best outing in a month, and Seattle took advantage of an eight-run third inning.
INTERLEAGUE
n Angels 6, Cardinals 4
ST. LOUIS —Albert Pujols had two hits and exchanged jerseys with former teammate Yadier Molina to conclude an emotional return to St. Louis as the Angels beat the Cardinals.