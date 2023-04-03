The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Gleyber Torres hit his 100th career homer and reached base five times, Anthony Rizzo added a two-run shot, and the New York Yankees routed the winless Philadelphia Phillies 8-1 on Monday night.
Defending NL champion Philadelphia is 0-4 for the first time since 2016. The only team to win a World Series after starting 0-4 was the 2021 Atlanta Braves.
Nestor Cortes (1-0) allowed one run and seven hits over five innings.
Cortes has allowed one run or fewer 16 times since the start of the last season.
Taijuan Walker (0-1), making his Phillies debut after signing a $72 million, four-year contract, allowed four runs and four hits in 41/3 innings.
Pirates 7, Red Sox 6
BOSTON — Bryan Reynolds hit a pair solo home runs, Jason Delay added another, and Pittsburgh edged Boston.
On a mild evening in which the teams combined for six home runs, Masataka Yoshida hit his first since joining the Red Sox from Japan’s Orix Buffaloes. Yoshida and Triston Casas had two-run drives, and Rafael Devers added a solo shot.
Reynolds had his fourth multihomer game, his first since last Aug. 12 at home against Boston.
Rays 6, Nationals 2
WASHINGTON — Luke Raley homered twice, Drew Rasmussen pitched six shutout innings, and Tampa Bay defeated Washington for the first 4-0 start in team history.
Isaac Paredes had a homer and a single for the Rays, who have outscored opponents 27-5 in four games. Raley had his first big league multihomer game.
Rasmussen (1-0) allowed two singles and didn’t walk a batter while striking out seven. He threw 50 of 66 pitches for strikes.
Giants 12, White Sox 3
CHICAGO — San Francisco was looking for a spark from its offense, and did they ever get one.
David Villar hit two of San Francisco’s seven home runs, Anthony DeSclafani tossed three-hit ball over six scoreless innings, and the Giants pounded Chicago.
Villar hit a solo homer in the fifth and his first career grand slam in the ninth. Joc Pederson, Michael Conforto, Thairo Estrada, Mike Yastrzemski and Bryce Johnson also went deep for San Francisco, which hit its most home runs since July 2, 2002, at Colorado.
Twins 11, Marlins 1
MIAMI — Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli believes his team’s early success this season has hinged on starting pitching.
The Twins pitched two shutouts during their opening series in Kansas City, then held down Miami.
Minnesota’s starters have permitted only two runs in four games.
Max Kepler hit a leadoff homer, and Joey Gallo added a three-run shot to help Minnesota remain unbeaten.
Trevor Larnach also went deep, and Tyler Mahle pitched five solid innings for the Twins, who swept the Royals last weekend and are 4-0 for the ninth time in franchise history. The last time was 2017.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Brewers 10, Mets 0
MILWAUKEE — Brice Turang kept expecting the jitters to come as he played his first major league home game.
They never arrived.
Turang hit a grand slam for his first career homer, capping a seven-run fifth inning as new-look Milwaukee opened its home schedule by routing New York.
“It’s just another game,” Turang said. “It’s baseball. Like I said, I just try to go up there, compete every pitch and win us a ballgame.”
Shut out in their first 16 innings this season, the Brewers have scored 22 runs in their last 20 innings.
Braves 8, Cardinals 4
ST. LOUIS — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a three-run homer, leading Atlanta over St. Louis.
Acuña finished with a 3-for-4 night with a double and a single. He also drew a walk and scored two runs.
Ozzie Albies smacked a two-run homer, and Austin Riley added a solo shot in the Braves’ 10-hit attack. Atlanta has won three of its first four games this season.
Paul Goldschmidt, the 2022 NL MVP, hit his first home run of the season along with a single in four at-bats.
St. Louis recorded 12 hits and stranded 11 runners against four Braves pitchers.
Reds 7, Cubs 6
CINCINNATI — Jason Vosler, a non-roster invitee to spring training, hit a go-ahead three-run home run, his second of the season, as Cincinnati held off Chicago.
Derek Law stranded the tying and go-ahead runners in the ninth to earn his first save since 2019. Alex Young (1-0) earned the victory.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Orioles 2, Rangers 0
ARLINGTON, Texas — Rangers outfielder Josh Smith was taken to a hospital after he was hit in the face by a pitch in the third inning of a loss to Baltimore.
Smith, a left-handed hitter, was struck on the right side of his face by a 1-0 slider from Danny Coulombe. Smith spun back to his left and dropped to the dirt in the batter’s box, breaking his fall with his left hand while holding his face with his right hand.
Gunnar Henderson and Jorge Mateo homered for Baltimore, and Tyler Wells provided a lift with five hitless innings in relief.
Orioles right-hander Kyle Bradish departed with a bruised foot after he was struck by Jonah Heim’s liner with runners on first and second and one out in the second. The ball rolled to first baseman Ryan Mountcastle, who tagged the base with the runners moving up.
Coulombe (1-0) then got four outs before Wells entered. Felix Bautista pitched a perfect ninth inning for his second save.
Texas’ only hit was a second-inning single by Josh Jung.
Royals 9, Blue Jays 5
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brady Singer pitched five effective innings, MJ Melendez hit a two-run homer, and Kansas City broke loose early to beat Toronto for its first victory of the season.
Nicky Lopez had a two-run triple, and Bobby Witt Jr. delivered a pair of RBI singles as the Royals opened a 7-0 lead in the fourth against José Berríos, and gave Matt Quatraro his first win as manager.