The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — J.T. Realmuto homered and drove in four, Ronald Torreyes hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the sixth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies erased a six-run deficit to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-6 Thursday night and pick up ground in the NL East.
Didi Gregorius also homered for the Phillies, who have won three straight and seven of nine to get within two games of first-place Atlanta with nine games left. It’s the fourth time this season and third time this month Philadelphia won after trailing by at least six runs.
The Phillies finish their home schedule with three more against the 95-loss Pirates before ending the regular season with six on the road, beginning Tuesday with the first of a three-game set in Atlanta.
Ke’Bryan Hayes and Colin Moran homered for the Pirates on a cool, rainy night.
Aaron Nola (9-8) bounced back from a shaky start that saw the Pirates take a 6-0 lead.
Cardinals 8, Brewers 5
MILWAUKEE — Paul Goldschmidt homered twice, and St. Louis overcame a 5-0 deficit to extend its longest winning streak since 1982 to 12 games.
On a day Adam Wainwright faltered early, St. Louis rallied with one run in the fifth, four in the seventh, two in the eighth, and one in the ninth. The Cardinals moved five games ahead for the second NL wild card.
Milwaukee has lost five straight since clinching its fourth consecutive playoff berth on Sept. 18, four to St. Louis.
T.J. McFarland (4-1) pitched a one-hit seventh, and Giovanny Gallegos struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 12th save, Aaron Ashby (3-1) was the loser.
Diamondbacks 6, Braves 4
PHOENIX — Carson Kelly hit a tying three-run homer off Jacob Webb (5-4) in a five-run seventh, and Daulton Varsho followed with a go-ahead double for last-place Arizona against NL East-leading Atlanta.
Arizona, which began the day tied with Baltimore for the major leagues’ worst record at 48-104, announced before the game that manager Torey Lovullo was given a one-year contract extension through 2022.
Sean Poppen (1-0) pitched a scoreless seventh for his first major league victory. J.B. Wendelken got his second save.
Dodgers 7, Rockies 5 (10 innings)
DENVER — Max Muncy homered off Lucas Gilbreath (2-2) to start the 10th, and Los Angeles closed within one game of NL West leader San Francisco.
Kenley Jansen (4-4) pitched the ninth and Blake Treinen got his sixth save when C.J. Cron hit into a game-ending double play.
Padres 7, Giants 6 (10 innings)
SAN DIEGO — Jurickson Profar raced home on Victor Caratini’s infield single off Dominic Leone (3-5) with one out in the 10th, denying San Francisco its 100th win. San Diego stopped a five-game losing streak. and remained six games behind St. Louis for the second NL wild card.
Ross Detwiler (3-1) pitched the 10th for the win.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Orioles 3, Rangers 0
BALTIMORE — Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays homered, rookie Zac Lowther pitched five sparkling innings to earn his first major league victory as Baltimore beat Texas.
Tyler Wells worked the ninth to complete the five-hitter and earn his fourth save.
Mountcastle hit a solo shot in the fifth inning off Glenn Otto (0-3) for a 2-0 lead. Mountcastle earlier this month set the Orioles record for home runs by a rookie — eclipsing the 28 by Cal Ripken Jr. in 1982 — and leads the team with 31 homers and 84 RBIs.
Game 1: White Sox 7, Indians 2 Game 2: Indians 5, White Sox 3
CHICAGO — Chicago clinched its first AL Central title since 2008 with a win over Cleveland in a doubleheader split behind two home runs by Tim Anderson.
Cleveland won the second game when Oscar Mercado hit a two-run homer in the seventh off José Ruiz (1-3), making a winner of Emmanuel Clase (4-5).
Chicago, a wild-card team last year, is going to the postseason in consecutive years for the first time. The White Sox are in their first season under Tony La Russa, who will turn 77 on Oct. 4.
Anderson hit his fifth leadoff home run of the season and added a three-run drive in the second for his sixth career multi-homer game in the opener.
Mariners 6, Athletics 4
OAKLAND, Calif. — Chris Bassitt pitched three scoreless innings less than a month after surgery to repair three facial fractures, but Seattle rallied against Oakland’s bullpen for a four-game sweep.
Seattle matched its season high with its fifth straight win and moved within two games of the idle Yankees for the second AL wild-card spot. Oakland fell four games back of New York.
Bassitt allowed one hit in three scoreless innings.
Mitch Haniger’s 35th homer tied the score in the sixth, and Luis Torrens followed with a go-ahead, two-run homer off Jake Diekman (3-3).
Joe Smith (3-4) pitched a scoreless fifth and Paul Sewald got his 10th save.