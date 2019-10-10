Gabe Kapler is out as the manager of the Philadelphia Phillies after two seasons.
Kapler was 161-163 in two seasons, missing the playoffs in 2018 and 2019.
“Several years ago, I promised our loyal fans that I would do everything in my power to bring a world championship team to our city," Phillies managing partner John Middleton said in a statement this morning. "I will never waver from that commitment. During the second half of this season and continuing into this week, I have evaluated our organization extensively, a process that included talking to many people both internally and around the league.
"I am indebted to Gabe for the steadfast effort, energy and enthusiasm that he brought to our club, and we are unquestionably a better team and organization as a result of his contributions. With Matt leading our search for our next manager, I am confident that we will find the right person to lead us.”
"I have tremendous respect for this organization, this franchise and this city," Kapler said. "We came into 2019 with very high hopes. We fell short of those, and that responsibility lies with me. The next Phillies manager will inherit a team of talented, dedicated and committed players. There has been nothing more fulfilling in my professional career than the opportunity to work with the players on this team. I will forever value the relationships I developed with them."