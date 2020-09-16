The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Jake Arrieta pitched effectively into the sixth inning before leaving with an injury, Didi Gregorius hit a two-run homer, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 4-1 Tuesday night.
The scuffling Mets played their first game since billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen agreed to buy the team from the Wilpon and Katz families. The agreement was announced Monday and the deal is subject to the approval of Major League Baseball owners.
Arrieta (4-4) allowed one run on Brandon Nimmo’s homer and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. But he walked off the mound, grabbing the back of his right leg, after hitting Andres Gimenez with a pitch to load the bases. JoJo Romero entered and retired Wilson Ramos on a double-play grounder, with first baseman Alec Bohm making an excellent pick on his backhand.
Romero tossed two innings, Tommy Hunter got two outs and Hector Neris finished for his fourth save in seven chances.
n Reds 4, Pirates 1
CINCINNATI — Tucker Barnhart hit a home run, and Brian Goodwin prevented one with a leaping catch as Cincinnati extended its winning streak to a season-high four games.
Michael Lorenzen (2-1) looked sharp in a spot start, helping Cincinnati inch closer to a playoff spot.
n Brewers 18, Cards 3
MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich broke out of his slump with a home run and three hits, Ryan Braun also went deep, and Milwaukee romped to a win over St. Louis.
Keston Hiura and Daniel Vogelbach also homered for the Brewers.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Yankees 20, Blue Jays 6
NEW YORK — Luke Voit and Aaron Hicks homered to key a seven-run second-inning burst made possible when right fielder Derek Fisher misplayed a pair of flyballs, and New York rocketed past Toronto into second place that extended its winning streak to six.
n Tigers 6, Royals 0
DETROIT — Miguel Cabrera hit a homer and a double to help Detroit beat Kansas City.
Matthew Boyd (2-6) bounced back from a rough outing with a strong performance, throwing five-plus scoreless innings and giving up just two hits. Boyd allowed seven runs over three-plus innings in his previous start as Milwaukee beat Detroit 19-0 last week.
n Astros 4, Rangers 1
HOUSTON — George Springer and Martín Maldonado homered, Alex Bregman hit a go-ahead two-run single in the seventh inning, and Houston got a needed win over Texas.
Their victory was tempered by an injury to shortstop Carlos Correa, who had to be helped off the field after fouling a ball off his left ankle or foot. There was no immediate update on Correa’s condition.
n White Sox 6, Twins 2
CHICAGO — Dane Dunning pitched seven effective innings, Luis Robert had a key two-run single, and Chicago strengthened its hold on the AL Central by topping Minnesota.
Dunning (2-0) permitted one earned run and three hits. The 25-year-old right-hander struck out seven and walked two in the longest outing of his career.
INTERLEAGUE
n Braves 5, Orioles 1
BALTIMORE — Adam Duvall tied an Atlanta record with his 10th homer in September, and the Braves used the collective work of six pitchers to beat Baltimore.
Freddie Freeman had three hits, including a pair of RBI doubles, to help the Braves bounce back from a 14-1 drubbing by Baltimore one night earlier.
n Red Sox 2, Marlins 0
MIAMI — Tanner Houck gave up just two singles over five innings to win his major league debut, pitching Boston past Miami.
Houck, the first-round draft pick of the Red Sox in 2017, struck out seven and walked three on 86 pitches. The 24-year-old righty became Boston’s 15th starting pitcher this season.
n Rays 6, Nationals 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ryan Yarbrough stopped a personal 16-game winless streak, Nate Lowe homered, and AL East-leading Tampa Bay beat Washington.
Yarbrough (1-3) followed opener John Curtiss in the second inning and gave up one run and five hits over 5 2/3 innings for his first win since Aug 11, 2019 at Seattle.
n Giants-Mariners postponed
SEATTLE — The West Coast wildfires caused the two-game series between the San Francisco Giants and Seattle to be postponed.
The teams will now play today and Thursday at Oracle Park in San Francisco, with game times to be determined.