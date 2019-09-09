The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Maikel Franco, Scott Kingery and Adam Haseley homered as the Philadelphia Phillies overcame an early deficit, and outlasted the New York Mets 10-7 Sunday to further tighten the NL wild-card race.
The game took 4 hours, 29 minutes — a minute short of matching the longest nine-inning game in NL history.
With both managers mixing and matching, the teams combined to use 39 players, including eight pitchers apiece.
n Reds 4, Diamondbacks 3
CINCINNATI — Relief pitcher Michael Lorenzen lined a game-ending, pinch-hit double in the ninth inning to lift Cincinnati over Arizona, and stop the Diamondbacks’ five-game winning streak.
n Cardinals 2, Pirates 0
PITTSBURGH — Jack Flaherty (10-7) scattered five hits over eight innings and struck out 10 to help St. Louis widen its NL Central lead to 4½ games over the second-place Cubs.
n Nationals 9, Braves 4
ATLANTA — Max Scherzer (10-5) won for the first time in two months, Juan Soto homered, and Washington stopped Atlanta’s nine-game winning streak, the Braves’ longest in five years.
Scherzer (10-5) allowed one run and two hits in six innings with nine strikeouts.
n Brewers 8, Cubs 5
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Austin drove a pinch-hit, three-run homer during the a five-run fourth against Jon Lester (12-10), and Milwaukee pulled within two games of the Cubs.
n Dodgers 5, Giants 0
LOS ANGELES — Corey Seager and Matt Beaty homered off Dereck Rodriguez (5-9) as Los Angeles (93-52) cut its magic number to clinch the NL West to two.
Giants manager Bruce Bochy was on the bench for the last time in a game at Dodger Stadium.
n Padres 2, Rockies 1, 10 innings
SAN DIEGO — Wil Myers singled off Yency Almonte with one out in the 10th to drive in Manny Machado, who walked against Jesús Tinoco (0-2).
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Indians 5, Twins 2
CLEVELAND — Mike Clevinger (11-2) allowed two runs and four hits in 6 1/3 innings to win his 10th straight decision, and Cleveland closed within 5½ games if AL Central-leading Minnesota.
n Rays 8, Blue Jays 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tyler Glasnow struck out five over two innings in his return from a four-month layoff caused by a strained right forearm, and Tampa Bay’s four-game sweep left the Blue Jays as the fifth major league team on pace to lose 100 games.
n A’s 3, Tigers 1
OAKLAND, Calif. — Sean Manaea (1-0) matched his career high by striking out 10 in his second start following shoulder surgery, and Oakland gave Detroit its first 100-loss season since 2003.
n Astros 21, Mariners 1
HOUSTON — Gerrit Cole (16-5) celebrated his 29th birthday by allowing one hit with 15 strikeouts in a season-high eight innings and winning his 12th straight decision.
n Rangers 10, Orioles 4
BALTIMORE — Rookie Nick Solak had three hits and four RBIs, Ronald Guzmán and Rougned Odor homered, and Texas completed its first four-game sweep at Baltimore since July 1972 at Memorial Stadium.
n White Sox 5, Angels 1
CHICAGO — Danny Mendick hit his first career home run, and José Abreu got his 31st this season.
Interleague
n Marlins 9, Royals 0
MIAMI — Sandy Alcantara (5-12) threw a four-hitter and became the first Miami pitcher with two shutouts in his rookie season since Dontrelle Willis in 2003.