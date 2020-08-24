The Associated Press
ATLANTA — Rhys Hoskins, Didi Gregorius and Alec Bohm homered, Philadelphia’s bullpen turned in a rare sparkling performance, and the Phillies snapped a five-game skid with a 5-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday night.
It wasn’t easy for the Phillies, who watched closer Brandon Workman survive the ninth when Dansby Swanson, the potential tying run, was tagged out at the plate by catcher Andrew Knapp to end the game. The Braves challenged the call, but it was upheld.
Heath Hembree, making his Phillies’ debut, retired his two batters in the sixth to strand a pair of runners in scoring position, helping a bullpen that began the night with an 8.29 ERA that was by far the worst in the majors.
Tommy Hunter and Workman pitched the last two innings.
Philadelphia took a 5-3 lead in the fourth on Andrew McCutchen’s RBI single, but left the bases loaded when Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto popped up. They did the same in the fifth when McCutchen flew out.
The lead was enough for the Phillies to win in Atlanta for just the seventh time in 22 games, a span of three seasons. Philadelphia improved to 2-6 on the road this year.
n Pirates 5, Brewers 4
PITTSBURGH — Gregory Polanco hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, helping Pittsburgh complete a three-game series sweep.
Polanco connected off David Phelps (2-3) for his fourth homer and finished 2-for-3 with a walk. It was Polanco’s second two-hit game in as many days, lifting his batting average from .085 to .151.
The Pirates nearly doubled their season win total in one weekend. They entered the series with a 4-17 record, worst in the major leagues.
Chris Stratton (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth for the win, and Richard Rodriguez worked a perfect ninth for his first save.
n Nationals 9, Marlins 3
WASHINGTON — Aníbal Sánchez pitched seven effective innings for Washington, and Trea Turner drove in three runs.
Sánchez (1-3) allowed one run and five hits in his longest outing of the season. The veteran right-hander went 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA in his first three starts this month.
Turner went 3-for-3 and scored two runs. Rookie Luis Garcia also had three hits and scored three times for the Nationals.
n Cardinals 6, Reds 2
ST. LOUIS — Yadier Molina had four hits, and top prospect Dylan Carlson hit his first career homer, helping St. Louis to the victory.
Harrison Bader also connected for St. Louis, which won three of four in the series. Molina, Carlson and Bader each finished with two RBIs.
The Cardinals scored the last six runs after Eugenio Suárez hit a two-run homer in the first inning for the Reds.
n Dodgers 11, Rockies 3
LOS ANGELES — Kiké Hernández hit a three-run drive and Mookie Betts went deep twice in Los Angeles’ seven-homer attack, powering the Dodgers past Colorado for a three-game sweep.
The Dodgers are the only team in the majors yet to lose a series, unbeaten in 11. They have won 11-of-12 games overall and own the best record in baseball at 22-8 at the halfway point of this abbreviated season.
Cody Bellinger, Corey Seager, Will Smith and Max Muncy also homered for Los Angeles.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Orioles 5, Red Sox 4
BALTIMORE — Rio Ruiz drove in four runs, Thomas Eshelman provided exceptional relief for injured starter Wade LeBlanc, and Baltimore beat Boston to earn a split of the four-game series.
Anthony Santander stretched his hitting streak to 18 games for the Orioles, who climbed back to .500 (14-14) with their second straight win following a six-game skid.
n Tigers 7, Indians 4
CLEVELAND — Tarik Skubal and Daniel Norris combined to pitch six innings of one-run ball, leading Detroit to the victory.
Jorge Bonifacio hit a two-run homer and Niko Goodrum and Grayson Greiner connected for solo drives for the Tigers, who won for the second time in the three-game series after losing their previous 20 games to Cleveland.
n Rays 5, Blue Jays 4
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Josh Fleming pitched five innings of two-run ball for Tampa Bay, winning his major league debut.
Fleming (1-0) is the 11th different starter in 29 games this season for the injury-filled Rays pitching staff.
John Curtiss worked 1 2/3 perfect innings to get his first career save.
Toronto starter Trent Thornton left after a scoreless inning with right elbow inflammation.
n Twins 5, Royals 4
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nelson Cruz hit his 10th homer for Minnesota, and closer Taylor Rogers dodged trouble in the ninth inning.
Cruz connected on Trevor Rosenthal’s 99-mph fastball for a solo shot that went an estimated 441 feet to center field in the ninth. The drive gave Minnesota a two-run lead and helped the Twins win their eighth series in nine tries this season.
n Mariners 4, Rangers 1
SEATTLE — Kyle Lewis and Sam Haggerty homered, and Justin Dunn pitched one-hit ball over six innings, leading Seattle to the win.
The trio of rookies sent the Rangers to their eighth straight loss and helped the Mariners to their first series win and sweep of the season. Seattle has won five of six at home.
Dunn (2-1) earned his second career win, both coming against Texas. He struck out six and walked one.
n A’s 5, Angels 4, 10 innings
OAKLAND, Calif. — Mark Canha hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, and Oakland beat Los Angeles.
Matt Olson made the last out of the ninth, but Franklin Barreto came in to run for him at the start of the 10th. After Matt Chapman singled Barreto to third, the Angels brought the infield in before Canha hit a high fly to center off Ty Buttrey (1-1). Mike Trout made the catch but Barreto scored without a throw.
INTERLEAGUE
n Padres 5, Astros 3
SAN DIEGO — Fernando Tatis Jr. made two spectacular plays at shortstop, Manny Machado hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, and San Diego completed a three-game series sweep.
The Padres have won seven straight, all against the two Texas teams. The Astros have lost three straight. They came in on an eight-game winning streak.
n Cubs 2, White Sox 1
CHICAGO — Yu Darvish struck out 10 in his career-high fifth consecutive victory, and the Cubs stopped the seven-game win streak by the White Sox.
Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning as the Cubs won for just the fourth time in their last 11 games. The NL Central leaders were outscored 17-5 in the first two games of the series.