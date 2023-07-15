The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper ended the longest homerless streak of his major league career in the second game, and the Philadelphia Phillies swept a doubleheader from the San Diego Padres 6-4 and 9-4 on Saturday.
Harper connected on a curveball from left-hander Ryan Weathers (1-6), tying the score 1-1 in the fourth inning.
It was the fourth homer of the season for Harper, who made his season debut May 2 after recovering from Tommy John surgery. The home run was Harper’s first since May 25 at Atlanta against Dylan Dodd. He had gone 166 plate appearances without going deep.
After San Diego took a 2-1 lead in the fifth, Kyle Schwarber put Philadelphia in front for good with a three-run homer in the bottom half. Schwarber hit a tying home run in the seventh inning of the opener, a 440-foot drive, and drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the eighth off Tim Hill (1-3).
Johan Rojas had three hits and two RBIs in the second game after making a spectacular catch in the first inning of the opener in his major league debut.
Manny Machado hit his 300th home run in the first game.
Taijuan Walker (11-3) allowed two runs and four hits in five innings to win the second game.
Giants 3, Pirates 1
PITTSBURGH — Michael Conforto hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning, and San Francisco extended its winning streak to four games with a victory over Pittsburgh.
After LaMonte Wade Jr. walked, and Joc Pederson singled with one out against rookie Carmen Mlodzinski (1-2), All-Star closer David Bednar entered, and struck out J.D. Davis. Conforto then hit a line drive into right field. Wade scored on a play at the plate, beating right fielder Henry Davis’ throw. Pederson also scored when Pirates catcher Jason Delay threw wildly to second in an unsuccessful bid to get Conforto.
Dodgers 5, Mets 1
NEW YORK — Mookie Betts went 4-for-4 with a home run, and Los Angelestook advantage of a high throw by first baseman Pete Alonso to beat sloppy New York for its sixth-straight victory.
Max Muncy scored the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning on David Peralta’s RBI grounder. Alonso, who moments earlier made his second diving play of the night, had a chance to start an inning-ending double play — but his throw to second base forced shortstop Francisco Lindor to make a leaping grab and then find the bag, giving Peralta enough time to beat the relay at first.
Brewers 3, Reds 0
CINCINNATI — Freddy Peralta combined with three relievers on a one-hitter, Christian Yelich homered on the game’s first pitch, and Milwaukee shut out Cincinnatifor the third straight game, giving the Brewers sole possession of the NL Central lead.
Playing six straight games against the Reds, Milwaukee (51-42) has won four of the first five. The Brewers tied the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto for the major league shutouts lead with 10.
Milwaukee has pitched three straight shutouts for the third time after April 19-21, 1990, and July 19-21, 2013.
Nationals 7, Cardinals 5, 10 inn.
Cardinals 9, Nationals 6
ST. LOUIS — Nolan Gorman hit a two-run double to break a fifth-inning tie, Alec Burleson homered and robbed Joey Meneses of a three-run drive, and St. Louis Cardinals beat Washington for a doubleheader split.
Lane Thomas’ 10th-inning single led Washington to a win in the opener.
St. Louis had a season-high 17 hits in the night game.
CJ Abrams scored a season-high three runs in the opener, and Meneses had two RBIs in a game that was suspended by rain in the third inning on Friday night.
INTERLEAGUE
Yankees 6, Rockies 3
DENVER — Giancarlo Stanton homered for the fourth time in four games, and reached 1,000 career RBIs by driving in four runs to power New York over Colorado.
Stanton’s opposite-field, three-run homer down the right-field line with two outs in the second capped a five-run inning off Connor Seabold that built a 6-1 lead. Stanton, who has 12 homers at Coors Field, drove in the first run with a groundout in the first. He has 16 RBIs in his last 14 games.
Stanton was replaced by Oswaldo Cabrera in right field in the seventh. Stanton made a late, awkward slide into third base while going from first to third in the fourth inning.
Josh Donaldson appeared to hurt his right calf while running to first base on a grounder in the seventh inning.
Orioles 6, Marlins 5
BALTIMORE — Gunnar Henderson homered to start a two-run seventh-inning for Baltimore, and the Orioles rallied from an early four-run deficit to win their seventh straight game.
Anthony Santander put Baltimore ahead with an RBI single later in the seventh, and the Orioles are only two games behind Tampa Bay atop the AL East, even through the Rays swept a doubleheader at Kansas City.
Baltimore has matched a season high with its winning streak, which is the longest active run in the major leagues.
White Sox 6, Braves 5
ATLANTA — Jake Burger’s sixth-inning homer off Spencer Strider gave Chicago the lead, Andrew Benintendi drove in three runs with three hits, and the White Sox held on in the ninth inning to beat the Braves for their first win in Atlanta.
Strider (11-3) struck out 10 to reach double digits for the seventh time this season but allowed five runs and eight hits in six innings. Strider had won his previous five starts.
Ronald Acuña Jr. had three hits, including two home runs, and drove in three runs for Atlanta.
Cubs 10, Red Sox 4
CHICAGO — Cody Bellinger hit his eighth career grand slam in a six-run third inning, a day after homering twice, and Chicago beat Boston.
Bellinger connected off James Paxton (5-2) for his 12th homer, and Patrick Wisdom added his 15th an inning later, a two-run drive off Tayler Scott.
Marcus Stroman (10-6) allowed one run and three hits in six innings. He had been 0-2 in his previous three starts.
Blue Jays 5, Diamondbacks 2
TORONTO — Whit Merrifield and Bo Bichette hit solo homers, George Springer drove in two runs, and emergency starter Chris Bassitt pitched six strong innings as Toronto won for the seventh time in eight games.
Merrifield broke a 2-all tie by connecting off National League All-Star Game starter Zac Gallen in the fourth, his sixth homer of the season. Bichette gave Toronto an insurance run with a homer off Scott McGough in the eighth, his team-leading 16th.
Bassitt (9-5) won his second straight decision. The 34-year-old right-hander started in place of Kevin Gausman, who was scratched early Saturday because of discomfort in his left side.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Rays 6, Royals 1
Rays 4, Royals 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Luke Raley had a go-ahead single in the eighth inning, and Tampa Bay beat Kansas City to complete a doubleheader sweep.
Jose Siri hit a pair of solo homers as the Rays won the first game to open the second half. AL East-leading Tampa Bay has won three in a row after a season-high, seven-game losing streak and at 60-35 became the first AL team to 60 wins.
Kansas City has lost eight of nine, dropping to 26-67 and falling 41 games under .500 for the first time since under 2019 at 59-103. The Royals were swept in a doubleheader for the first time since May 25, 2019.
Rangers 2, Guardians 0
ARLINGTON, Texas — Andrew Heaney rebounded from his worst start of the season, and slumping Marcus Semien had his first multihit game in two weeks as Texas got its seventh shutout of the season.
Heaney (6-6) allowed six hits and one walk in 51/3 innings, striking out four. Aroldis Chapman struck out two in a one-hit ninth in his first save situation since he was acquired from Kansas City on June 30.
Semien, who entered in a 3-for-36 slide, had two singles, scored a run and added a sacrifice fly.
Cleveland’s Gavin Williams (1-2) allowed both runs, four hits and four walks over five innings. The Guardians were blanked for the ninth time.
Twins 10, A’s 7
OAKLAND, Calif. — Kyle Farmer had three hits including a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning, and Minnesota held off Oakland.
Michael A. Taylor hit his 11th home run for the Twins, and made a catch at the wall in center field to rob pinch-hitter Brent Rooker of extra bases in the sixth.
Ryan Jeffers walked twice, scored three runs and drove in one for Minnesota, which has won two straight after losing three consecutive games before the All-Star break.