Despite serving as a Line Mountain varsity assistant coach for the past 16 years, Josh Phillips had no aspirations of becoming a head coach.
However, Chuck Johnson, also a long-term staff member (17 years, including two stints as the head coach), resigned during the offseason. Johnson and his family moved to North Carolina where he took a teaching position.
Now it’s Phillips’ turn to direct one of the Valley’s perennially strong programs.
Philips wrestled in high school for a Hall of Fame coach and served as an assistant to three of the area’s most respected coaches at Line Mountain.
Phillips, a two-time District 4 Class 3A champion at Shikellamy where he was the last champion for the late Phil Lockcuff, also wrestled as a walk-on at Lock Haven University for a year and a half.
In addition to Lockcuff, Phillips served under former Line Mountain coaches Mike Martz and Lon Balum.
“I am really looking forward to the challenges,” he said. “I have a lot of pride in this program that I have been a part of for 17 years now. I was lucky to work with two of the most underrated coaches in Mike Martz and Chuck Johnson as well as someone I really respect in (former head coach) Lon Balum, and I hope to bring something from each of them to what we do going forward.”
Although the numbers are low, and have been in recent years, Phillips believes he has a group of wrestlers who can contend for Tri-Valley League title and make a run in the District 3 team tournament.
Having only 10 wrestlers on the roster Phillips said, “We are going to start off giving away at least three weights every dual, but I expect to still win some matches and qualify for District 4 duals and contend in the TVL.”
He said, “We have some kids in the lineup that are going to win most of their dual meet matches and that will keep us in matches, but, as always, duals come down to matchups.”
Leading a group of five returning postseason qualifiers is senior Mason Leshock, a state qualifier as a freshman. Wrestling at 138 or 145 pounds, Leshock was 30-9 last season, and is 83-50 for his career.
“Mason has beaten a lot of good wrestlers the past couple seasons,” Phillips said.
Two other returning regional qualifiers and a pair of district qualifiers are also expected to have more success this season. Senior Aiden Kritzer (126/132) was a regional qualifier as a sophomore, and sophomore Nolan Baumert (120/126) was a regional qualifier last season.
Phillips said Baumert (27-12) put in a good offseason of work and should be in the mix for top five at regionals while Kritzer (21-8, career 58-25), a four-year starter who has battled injuries throughout his career, should also be in the mix if he can stay healthy.
The returning district qualifiers are juniors Brody Long (132/138) and Lane Schadel (132/138).
He added that senior Max Bingaman (138/145) and junior Isaac Shaffer (172) are also returning starters who have won matches and the team will need them to do so again.
The coach is also excited to see a pair of promising freshmen take the varsity mat for the first time: Bradyn Schadel (106/113), and Kohen Shingara (152/160), son of former three-time state champion from Line Mountain, Mike Shingara.
Phillips said there are no expectations on his two freshmen other than for them to compete, but he added, “I expect both to get up to speed pretty quickly and there is no limit to their potential.”
Phillips said the expectation is for the Eagles to do their best, and battle for wins, despite not being able to fill out an entire lineup.
“We expect the team to work hard in the room and compete out on the mat. If we do that, wins and losses will take care of itself,” he said. “It’s been too long since Line Mountain has had a wrestler on the podium in Hershey, so that is a goal of mine.”
The last time was 2017 when three Eagles placed.
Phillips expects a battle in the TVL, noting that Newport, Upper Dauphin Area and Susquenita to have tough teams this year. He added that Juniata gave Line Mountain a good battle last year and has tough kids.
Juniata co-coach Jarred Dressler said he and fellow coach Adam Barrick, are excited to have better numbers this season and he believes they should be in contention in most of their matches.
“They have all been putting in a lot of extra work to make sure we can be successful this year,“ he said.
He said the team’s biggest weakness could be filing some holes throughout the season, but he said the strength is having group of guys who have been working together for a while all with the mindset to win matches.
“We see our team doing well in the TVL this season,” he said. “As long as we can keep everyone healthy and injury free this year could be the turning point we have been working toward.”