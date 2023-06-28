The Associated Press
CHICAGO — Nick Castellanos homered, Edmundo Sosa and Josh Harrison also went deep, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 8-5 on Wednesday night.
Castellanos hit a three-run homer in the second off Drew Smyly (7-5) after Sosa launched a two-run shot earlier in the inning. Castellanos also hustled out an RBI double and scored in a two-run fourth.
Harrison added a solo homer in the fifth off Hayden Wesneski to make it 8-2, helping Philadelphia overcome a shaky start by Aaron Nola (7-5) to win for the 17th time in 22 games. The Phillies also won their eighth straight road game, matching their longest streak since 2011.
Nola allowed four runs and seven hits in five innings, after going at least six innings in 13 straight starts.
Chicago has lost three straight since winning nine of 10.
Brewers 5, Mets 2
NEW YORK — Christian Yelich had three hits and two RBIs, leading Milwaukee to a win over New York Mets, hours after Mets owner Steve Cohen held a press conference in which he preached patience but said his struggling team is running out of time to get back into the playoff race.
The $355 million Mets are 36-44, and have lost 17 of 23. They were 81/2 games out of the last NL wild-card spot entering Wednesday. New York hasn’t won a series since sweeping Philadelphia from May 30 through June 1.
“All is not lost yet,” Cohen said. “But it’s getting late.”
A night after a 7-2 win that Cohen called “…a crisp game, probably one of the best games we’ve played all year,” the Mets went 0-for-11 with runners on base, and stranded seven.
Manager Buck Showalter, whose job was deemed safe for the rest of the season by Cohen, was ejected after Yelich’s two-run single in the eighth inning, which came after Joey Wiemer was awarded first base when he was hit by a pitch while swinging at the ball.
Jesse Winker had a two-run double in the first, and Blake Perkins delivered a go-ahead single in the sixth off Grant Hartwig (0-1).
Tommy Pham homered for the Mets and went 3-for-3 with a walk.
Pirates 7, Padres 1
PITTSBURGH — Mitch Keller allowed one run in six innings, and Pittsburgh scored five times in the seventh to rout San Diego.
Keller (9-3) gave up four hits and had five strikeouts and two walks. The right-hander has surrendered one run in three of his four starts since allowing 15 across his previous three.
The Pirates have won three of five after a season-worst 10-game losing streak. The five runs in the seventh all came before the first out was recorded. Josh Palacios had a pinch-hit RBI single, and Connor Joe and Henry Davis followed with two-run singles.
Nick Martinez hit Jared Triolo, attempting to bunt, to load the bases ahead of Palacios. It was upheld following a challenge, leading to the ejection of Padres manager Bob Melvin for arguing with crew chief Chad Fairchild.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Rangers 10, Tigers 2
ARLINGTON, Texas — Dane Dunning threw shutout ball for a career-high 82/3 innings, Adolis Garcia homered for the third consecutive game, and Texas beat Detroit.
Josh Jung and Ezequiel Duran also each had solo home runs and RBI singles.
Dunning (7-1) retired 17 straight batters between Zach McKinstry’s single to open the game and McKinstry’s two-out double in the sixth.
Guardians 14, Royals 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — José Ramírez hit his fifth career grand slam, and Cleveland beat Kansas City, moving into first place in the AL Central despite a losing record.
Ramírez lined a first-pitch cutter from Austin Cox into the left-field bullpen after Cox opened the third by allowing a single and two walks. It was the slugger’s 13th homer this season. Ramírez added an RBI double in the seventh and is hitting .411 (30-for-73) with 14 extra-base hits over his last 18 games.
Cleveland (39-40) played its second straight game without manager Terry Francona, who was hospitalized overnight, and told by doctors to rest after he felt lightheaded before Tuesday’s game.
INTERLEAGUE
Reds 11, Orioles 7, 10 innings
BALTIMORE — Will Benson hit a go-ahead triple, and TJ Friedl followed with a two-run homer in a four-run 10th inning to give Cincinnati a victory over Baltimore.
The first-place Reds won two of three games at Camden Yards, where they had not played since 2014.
Orioles rookie Jordan Westburg went 2-for-5 with an RBI double in the eighth, and has five hits in his first three major league games. Adam Frazier followed with a two-run homer with two outs off Buck Farmer that tied it 7-all.
After Benson tripled and Friedl homered, Keegan Akin (2-2) threw a wild pitch that allowed another Cincinnati run to score in the 10th.
Braves 3, Twins 0
ATLANTA — Matt Olson homered late and doubled in an early run, and Atlanta won its fifth straight game, beating Minnesota for a series sweep.
Atlanta has won 21 of 25 to improve to a National League-leading 53-27. Kolby Allard, Kirby Yates, A.J. Minter, Joe Jiménez and Raisel Iglesias combined on the four-hitter with 14 strikeouts.
Olson’s 26th homer, which leads the NL, came off Jordan Balazovic in the eighth and made it 3-0.
The Braves took a 1-0 lead in the first when Ronald Acuña Jr. walked, stole second base, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on Olson’s double. Atlanta leads the majors with 76 first-inning runs.
Atlanta went up 2-0 in the third on Ozzie Albies’ sacrifice fly.
Nationals 4, Mariners 1
SEATTLE — Patrick Corbin tossed seven shutout innings, Washington jumped on Seattle starter Logan Gilbert for three first-inning runs, and the Nationals won another series.
Washington picked up another unexpected series victory, and added another layer to the growing frustration of Seattle’s underperforming season. The Nationals took two of three against the Mariners after doing the same in San Diego last weekend.
Corbin (5-9) was terrific with a performance that was more reminiscent of earlier in his career. For the first time in 17 starts this season, Corbin didn’t allow an earned run — and his nine strikeouts were a season high.
Blue Jays 6, Giants 1
TORONTO — George Springer hit the first of four Toronto doubles in a five-run first inning in a victory over San Francisco that stopped the Giants’ 10-game road winning streak.
Giants right fielder Michael Conforto left after one inning because of a tight left hamstring. He is hitting .236 with a team-high 12 homers and 42 RBIs after signing a $36 million, two-year contract as a free agent.
Bowden Francis got his his first major league victory for the Blue Jays.
Toronto won for the third time in four games and reached the season’s midpoint at 44-37. San Francisco lost for just the third time in its last 16 games.
Astros 10, Cardinals 7
ST. LOUIS — Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer in Houston’s five-run eighth inning, and the Astros rallied to beat St. Louis.
Jose Abreu added a two-run homer for Houston, which had lost three of its previous four games. The Astros overcame a 7-5 deficit in the eighth.
After missing the previous two games because of a heel injury, Altuve reached base five times.
Red Sox 6, Marlins 2
BOSTON — Jean Segura hit a two-run single in a three-run sixth inning, and Miami beat Boston after a rain delay.
Braxton Garrett (4-2) pitched five innings for the victory, allowing a run on three hits and a walk. The Marlins have won eight of his last nine starts, the last six in a row. A.J. Puk closed for his 12th save.
Garrett Cooper opened the second inning with a home run for Boston against Kaleb Ort. Rafael Devers tied it in the fourth with his 19th homer, a two-out shot.
After back-to-back, one-out walks from Boston’s Nick Pivetta (4-5) to Jorge Soler and Bryan De La Cruz, and a 1-2 count on Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the sixth, the game was delayed for 1 hour, 13 minutes because of rain.