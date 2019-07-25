The Associated Press
DETROIT — The Philadelphia Phillies picked a fine time to rest Bryce Harper.
Vince Velasquez pitched impressively into the sixth inning, and the Phillies beat the Detroit Tigers 4-0 Wednesday to finish a quick two-game sweep. Harper sat out, but Philadelphia didn’t need much offense.
“This felt kind of like a double win, mainly because we were able to rest Harper,” Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said. “Also huge to get J.T. (Realmuto) off his feet.”
Realmuto played first base instead of catcher, and he homered in the fourth inning to open the scoring. Nick Williams also went deep for Philadelphia, which has won five of six heading into a matchup with NL East-leading Atlanta.
“This is definitely a big series coming up,” Phillies catcher Andrew Knapp said. “We’re rolling. We’re pretty confident in the way we’re playing right now.”
Velasquez allowed four hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out nine.
Realmuto opened the scoring in the fourth with a solo shot, his 12th homer of the season. Then Philadelphia added three more runs the following inning.
n Marlins 2, White Sox 0
CHICAGO — Rookie Zac Gallen pitched seven innings of two-hit ball for his first major league win, and César Puello hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning as Miami won its second straight.
Puello launched his fourth homer deep to left on the first pitch from Reynaldo López, making a winner out of Gallen (1-2) in his sixth start since joining the Marlins rotation on June 20.
The 23-year-old Gallen struck out nine, walked one and hit two batters in his longest outing to date.
n Diamondbacks 5, Orioles 2
PHOENIX — Carson Kelly hit a three-run homer, Taylor Clarke pitched six effective innings, and Arizona won.
Arizona closed out the series win with Kelly’s homer off John Means (8-6) in the fourth inning, a bounce-back performance by Clarke (3-3) and a little late-inning drama.
Arizona’s Yoshihisa Hirano and Archie Bradley worked out of bases-loaded jams in the seventh and eighth innings.
n Royals 2, Braves 0
ATLANTA — Brad Keller thrived in his Georgia homecoming, allowing only four hits in seven innings while adding a second-inning single for his first career RBI, and Kansas City beat Atlanta.
The Royals swept the two-game series, leaving the Braves 4-4 against the American League this season. Atlanta hasn’t had a winning record in interleague play since posting an 11-9 mark in 2013.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
n Cardinals 14, Pirates 8
PITTSBURGH — Paul DeJong hit a career-high three home runs, including one during a nine-run second inning, and St. Louis walloped Pittsburgh.
DeJong, Andrew Knizner and Paul Goldschmidt each hit two-run homers in the second while the Cardinals batted around against starter Jordan Lyles (5-7). St. Louis also had five doubles for a total of eight extra-base hits in the inning, tying a major league record.
n Padres 7, Mets 2
NEW YORK — Fernando Tatis Jr. got three hits, and San Diego beat Noah Syndergaard and New York for its third win in 11 games since the All-Star break.
The Padres took advantage of three errors by left fielder Dominic Smith to send the Mets to a fourth loss in five games.
Dinelson Lamet made his fourth start since returning from Tommy John surgery, allowing two runs in four innings.
n Brewers 5, Reds 4
MILWAUKEE — Ryan Braun and Keston Hiura homered, Yasmani Grandal hit a go-ahead single, and Josh Hader made a lights-out relief appearance as Milwaukee avoided a three-game sweep.
Josh VanMeter hit his second homer, and Joey Votto and Scooter Gennett had RBI hits to help Cincinnati build a 4-2 lead against starter Jhoulys Chacin.
n Cubs 4, Giants 1
SAN FRANCISCO — Javier Báez homered in the first inning, Kris Bryant and Albert Almora Jr. also went deep, and Chicago beat San Francisco after starter Jon Lester was scratched with an illness.
Báez hit his 25th homer, and Bryant his 21st to help Chicago avoid a three-game sweep. Bryant left in the fifth inning because of soreness in his right knee.
Nationals 3, Rockies 2
WASHINGTON — Adam Eaton and Anthony Rendon homered, and Washington won the first game of a doubleheader.
Washington has won 22 of 31 home games and improved to 35-15 overall since May 24, the best record in the majors in that span. Colorado has dropped eight of nine and 15 of 18 to slide seven games under .500 for the first time since April 15.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Rays 3, Red Sox 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Charlie Morton struck out 11 over seven innings, and Tampa Bay avoided a three-game sweep by beating David Price and Boston in a game that the Red Sox protested.
Confusion reigned in the top of the eighth when a series of defensive changes involving reliever Adam Kolarek prompted Boston manager Alex Cora to protest the game due to the placement of subs into the Rays lineup after the designated hitter was removed.
Kolarek replaced Morton and retired pinch-hitter Sam Travis on a pop fly. The left-hander then shifted to first base when Rays manager Kevin Cash brought in reliever Chaz Roe, who got a fly ball from Mookie Betts.
After Kolarek then returned to the mound and Nate Lowe entered to play first base, Cora met with the umpires, which prompted around a 15-minute stoppage as the umpires discussed the matter.
After the protest was made and the game resumed, Kolarek got a first-pitch grounder from Rafael Devers.
n Yankees 10, Twins 7
MINNEAPOLIS — Didi Gregorius drove in three more runs with two of New York’s nine extra-base hits, and the Yankees clobbered Minnesota’s pitching.
Aaron Hicks, Gleyber Torres and Edwin Encarnación each hit solo home runs for the Yankees, who outscored the Twins 30-27 to win the three-game series and turned Target Field into a private batting cage with a total of 48 hits, half of them for extra bases.
The Yankees turned on All-Star starter Jake Odorizzi (11-5) this time. He finished four innings, with 10 hits, nine runs and two walks allowed.
n Indians 4, Blue Jays 0
TORONTO — Shane Bieber pitched a one-hitter, allowing only a double by Eric Sogard in the seventh inning, and Cleveland kept up its surge.
The Indians topped prime trade target Marcus Stroman and improved to 14-4 in July. They are 30-12 since June 4, the best record in the majors over that span.
Bieber (10-3) struck out 10 and walked one in his second career complete game.
n Astros 4, Athletics 2
HOUSTON — Jose Altuve and George Springer both hit two-run homers to back up another solid start by Justin Verlander and give Houston a win over Oakland.
Verlander (13-4) allowed two singles and one run, which was unearned, while striking out 11 in six innings for his third straight win. Roberto Osuna allowed two hits and a run in the ninth before striking out Chris Herrmann for his 23rd save.
n Mariners 5, Rangers 3
SEATTLE — Mike Leake outpitched Mike Minor in what could be the final start for each before the upcoming trade deadline, Daniel Vogelbach hit a pair of solo home runs, and Seattle beat Texas.
Leake (9-8) threw seven innings, his only mistake giving up a two-out, two-strike home run to Rougned Odor in the sixth inning.