The Associated Press
BOSTON — Ronald Torreyes hit a three-run homer, Philadelphia used six pitchers after losing its scheduled starter to COVID-19 contact tracing, and the Phillies hung on to beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 on Sunday.
The Phillies took the last two of the three-game series at Boston, and enter the All-Star break at 44-44 — Philadelphia’s first time at .500 since being 34-34 in late June.
Torreyes had three of Philadelphia’s six hits, and J.T. Realmuto had an RBI single in the third.
Philadelphia had to scratch starter Aaron Nola, and place the right-hander and three teammates on COVID-19-related injured reserve on Sunday. Brandon Kintzler started the group effort with one-plus inning, Cristopher Sánchez (1-0) got the win after taking over in the second, and Ranger Suárez finished it, striking out two in the ninth to earn his second save after 2 1-3 scoreless innings.
Xander Bogaerts homered for Boston, which outhit Philadelphia 11-6 but could not overcome a 5-1 deficit after Torreyes’ homer in the fourth.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pirates 6, Mets 5
NEW YORK — Wilmer Difo’s tiebreaking single in the ninth inning capped Pittsburgh’s rally from an early five-run deficit to beat New York.
The NL East-leading Mets jumped out to a 5-0 lead against Chase De Jong in the first on a two-run homer by Francisco Lindor and a three-run shot by Michael Conforto.
Marlins 7, Braves 4
MIAMI — Pablo López set a major league record by striking out the first nine batters to start a game, pitching Miami past Atlanta.
The 25-year-old López (5-5) broke the mark of eight straight strikeouts to begin a game set by Jim Deshaies in 1986 and matched by Jacob deGrom in 2014 and German Marquez in 2018.
López threw 30 of his first 35 pitches for strikes.
Reds 3, Brewers 1
MILWAUKEE — Nick Castellanos hit a tiebreaking two-run single off All-Star closer Josh Hader with two outs in the ninth inning, and Cincinnati beat Milwaukee.
The Reds took three of four in the series to pull within four games of the NL Central-leading Brewers.
Giants 3, Nationals 1
SAN FRANCISCO — Kevin Gausman worked six-plus innings of one-run ball, and Curt Casali hit a three-run homer as San Francisco completed a three-game sweep of Washington.
San Francisco heads into the All-Star break with the best record in the majors at 57-32.
Dodgers 7, Diamondbacks 4
LOS ANGELES — Max Muncy slugged a three-run, walk-off homer in the ninth inning, rallying Los Angeles past Arizona.
The Dodgers tied the game at 4 with three runs in the eighth, then scored more to complete the comeback a day after their historic 22-1 win over the D-backs.
Rockies 3, Padres 1
SAN DIEGO — Pinch-hitter Chris Owings hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning, Jon Gray had another strong start, and Colorado beat San Diego, which lost another starting pitcher to injury.
The Rockies won in Bud Black’s 2,000th career game as a manager.
The Padres lost rookie left-hander Ryan Weathers to an apparent knee injury in the third inning.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Astros 8, Yankees 7
HOUSTON — Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer to cap a startling six-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning, getting his jersey yanked off in a frenzied celebration, lifting Houston over New York.
The win came on Altuve replica jersey giveaway at Minute Maid Park — Houston fans left with a No. 27 shirt, while the All-Star second baseman exited without his.
White Sox 7, Orioles 5, 10 innings
BALTIMORE — Adam Engel hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning, and Chicago completed a season sweep of Baltimore.
Andrew Vaughn homered twice for the White Sox, who have won five in a row and 10 of 13 overall. Chicago leads the AL Central by eight games over Cleveland.
Blue Jays 3, Rays 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Danny Jansen homered, Robbie Ray took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and Toronto ended Tampa Bay’s six-game winning streak.
The left-hander’s bid ended with one out when Yandy Díaz was awarded a double after a fan reached over the left-field fence, and tried to catch his drive. Ray (7-4) allowed one hit and one walk, while striking out 11 in seven innings.
A’s 4, Rangers 1
ARLINGTON, Texas — Matt Olson hit two of Oakland’s four homers, and Chris Bassitt allowed one run in seven innings in a win over Texas.
Jed Lowrie and Sean Murphy hit back-to-back homers in the second inning for the A’s, who won consecutive games for the first time since mid-June and took two of three at Texas.
Bassitt (10-2) gave up four hits, struck out three and walked one.
Twins 12, Tigers 9, 10 innings
MINNESOTA — Jorge Polanco hit a game-ending three-run homer in the 10th inning, and Minnesota completed a four-game sweep of Detroit.
Polanco hit a full-count pitch from Derek Holland (1-2) to left field for his 12th homer of the season.
Angels 7, Mariners 1
SEATTLE — David Fletcher had four hits and four RBIs to extend his hitting streak to 24 games, and Los Angeles beat Seattle.
Fletcher homered in the third inning, drove in two runs with a single in the fifth and added another RBI in the seventh to snap the Angels’ two-game losing streak.