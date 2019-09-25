The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Trea Turner’s go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning lifted Washington to a 6-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies for a doubleheader sweep Tuesday that helped the Nationals clinch an NL wild card, capping quite a turnaround for a team that was 19-31 in late May.
“We knew nothing was going to be won or lost in the first five months,” said Turner, who had three hits in the day’s first game, a 4-1 win for the Nationals, “and now we’re in a good spot.”
Washington assured itself of returning to the playoffs for the fifth time in eight years after sitting out October in 2018.
The Nationals entered Tuesday hoping to beat Philadelphia twice plus get a loss by the Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh — and each of those things happened.
Right after center fielder Victor Robles made a running catch for the last out of the second game, the Nationals Park scoreboard showed the game in Pittsburgh, and Washington’s players watched the end of the Cubs’ 9-2 defeat, then started celebrating on their field.
Anthony Rendon delivered two sacrifice flies to raise his majors-leading RBIs total to 124 in the opening victory, a result that also eliminated Philadelphia and $330 million outfielder Bryce Harper, the ex-Nationals star, from postseason contention.
In the nightcap, Washington trailed 4-2 entering the sixth, because Brad Miller managed to hit two homers off Max Scherzer (11-7) — and at that moment, about 250 miles away, the Cubs were leading the Pirates 1-0.
Everything changed within minutes.
While Washington was loading the bases against Aaron Nola (12-7) with two walks and a single — setting the stage for Turner’s 18th homer of the season and second career slam, which came off Jared Hughes — the Cubs were imploding during the Pirates’ seven-run seventh.
n Pirates 9, Cubs 2
PITTSBURGH — Freefalling Chicago committed five errors, including two in a seven-run seventh inning, and moved to the brink of elimination with a defeat to Pittsburgh that extended its losing streak to seven.
Chicago dropped to 82-75 and would be eliminated with one more loss or Milwaukee win. The Cubs have not missed the playoffs since 2014.
Aided by a fielding error by second baseman Ben Zobrist and errant throw by reliever Danny Hultzen, the Pirates sent 13 batters to the plate in the seventh as they chased starter Kyle Hendricks and erased a 1-0 deficit. Pittsburgh stopped a nine-game losing streak in which it had been outscored 87-26.
Hendricks didn’t allow any hits until the sixth and any runs until the seventh.
The first five batters had hits in the big inning and the sixth reached on Zobrist’s error. Colin Moran’s RBI single tied the score, Kevin Kramer hit a two-run double for a 3-1 lead and two runs scored when Zobrist couldn’t handle Erik Gonzalez’s grounder for an error.
n Brewers 4, Reds 2
CINCINNATI — Ryan Braun added to his record total of homers at Great American Ball Park, and Milwaukee moved a step closer to a wild-card berth, beating Cincinnati for its fifth win in a row.
Just like last season, when Milwaukee put on a late rush to take the NL Central title, the Brewers have closed in on a playoff spot with a September flourish. They’ve won 16 of 18, positioning themselves for one of the NL wild cards along with Washington. Their clinching number was down to two after the latest win.
With 2018 National League MVP Christian Yelich sidelined by a broken right kneecap, the Brewers have turned to their deep bullpen and different combinations of hitting stars each night. Milwaukee has the best record in the majors in September at 18-4.
Braun connected for his 21st homer off Sonny Gray (11-8), making the final start of his All-Star season. Braun’s 27 homers at Great American are the most by a visiting player.
n Mets 5, Marlins 4, 11 innings
NEW YORK — Michael Conforto and New York rallied just in time to keep their faint playoff hopes alive, beating Miami in 11 innings.
Three outs from postseason elimination, the Mets tied it 4-all in the ninth when Conforto clocked his second two-run homer of the game, connecting off José Ureña for his 33rd long ball of the season. Brandon Nimmo won it by working a bases-loaded walk in the 11th against rookie Jeff Brigham.
After wins by Washington and Milwaukee earlier in the day, the Mets needed a victory to stay in the playoff race. They are tied with the plummeting Chicago Cubs, five games behind the Brewers for the second NL wild card with five to play.
Conforto drew a leadoff walk from Adam Conley (2-10) in the 11th, and Brigham hit Amed Rosario with a 97 mph fastball. A wild pitch advanced both runners before Todd Frazier was intentionally walked.
One out later, Nimmo walked on a 3-1 pitch to force in the winning run.
Miami prospect Isan Díaz homered early and hit an RBI single off Noah Syndergaard, who gave up 10 hits for the second consecutive start. Leadoff batter Jon Berti had three hits, an RBI and four of the Marlins’ six stolen bases — four against Syndergaard.
Miami was 6 for 6 until catcher Wilson Ramos, who didn’t start, threw out Harold Ramirez trying to swipe second for the final out of the 10th.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Rays 2, Yankees 1, 12 innings
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ji-Man Choi hit a game-ending home run in the 12th inning that helped Tampa Bay remain on track for an AL wild card berth, and the Rays beat New York on a night CC Sabathia pitched a perfect inning in his first regular-season relief appearance.
Choi homered off Cory Gearrin (1-3) after Pete Fairbanks (2-3) struck out Brett Gardner with a runner on second and two outs in the top half.
Tampa Bay remained a half-game ahead of Cleveland for the second AL wild card.
AL East champion New York (102-56) slipped as it tries to overtake Houston (102-54) for best record in the AL and homefield advantage throughout the AL playoffs.
Sabathia, a 39-year-old left-hander who is retiring at the end of the season, had made 560 regular season starts but is being moved to the bullpen along with J.A. Happ ahead of the postseason.
Sabathia struck out Travis d’Arnaud, induced a groundout from Choi and retired Matt Duffy on a called third strike. Sabathia’s only prior big league relief appearance was in Game 5 of the AL Division Series, when he allowed one earned run over 1 1/3 innings against Detroit.
n Indians 11, White Sox 0
CHICAGO — José Ramírez hit a grand slam and a three-run homer in his first two plate appearances after missing a month with a broken hand, and Cleveland pounded Chicago.
Roberto Pérez and Óscar Mercado also went deep for the Indians, who won for the sixth time in seven games to remain a half-game back of Tampa Bay for the second AL wild card.
Mike Clevinger (13-3) pitched seven innings of five-hit ball and struck out 10 while extending his scoreless streak to 18 innings.
The switch-hitting Ramírez homered from both sides for the fourth time. He finished with a career-best seven RBIs.
Batting left-handed, Ramírez drove a 3-1 pitch from Carson Fulmer (1-2) into the right-field stands with two outs in the first inning. It was his second career grand slam.
Ramírez connected again in the third, this time from the right side against Héctor Santiago. His 22nd homer went deep into the left-field stands.
The 27-year-old Ramírez was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to the game. He broke a bone in his right hand on Aug. 24 against Kansas City and had surgery two days later.
n Orioles 11, Blue Jays 4
TORONTO — Trey Mancini had a career-high five hits, DJ Stewart hit a two-run homer, and Baltimore beat Toronto.
Dwight Smith Jr. and Austin Wynns each hit solo home runs for the Orioles. Baltimore batters have gone deep at least once in 18 straight games, two shy of the 1998 club record.
With one more victory or a loss by Detroit, the Orioles (51-106) can avoid having baseball’s worst record for the second straight season.
Mancini, named AL Player of the Week on Monday, extended his hitting streak to 11 games.
n Twins 4, Tigers 2
DETROIT — Willians Astudillo and Eddie Rosario fueled a four-run seventh inning, and Minnesota overcame an injury to starter Jake Odorizzi to beat Detroit, and move closer to an AL Central title.
Odorizzi (15-7) pitched two-hit ball through six innings but was pulled with a tight left hamstring after warming up for the seventh. The right-hander hadn’t allowed a hit since Harold Castro’s bunt single in the first and left having struck out six and allowed one run.
Minnesota’s magic number to clinch the division is two over Cleveland.
Taylor Rogers pitched a perfect ninth for his 29th save. It was his first appearance since allowing three runs in a loss to Kansas City on Saturday.