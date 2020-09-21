The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Teoscar Hernandez hit a two-run homer and Taijuan Walker tossed six sharp innings to help the Toronto Blue Jays snap a six-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.
Phillies slugger Bryce Harper exited with lower back stiffness after he struck out with the bases loaded in the seventh inning. Harper took a slow walk in the dugout toward the clubhouse and signaled to manager Joe Girardi he was done for the day. Harper has 11 homers and 28 RBIs for the Phillies, who are trying to hang on over the final week and secure their first playoff berth since 2011.
The Blue Jays (27-26) held onto the eighth and final playoff spot in the American League. They return home to Sahlen Field in Buffalo, New York, for the final seven games to try and earn a trip to the postseason.
The Phillies hit the road for the final seven games and played about as poorly as their sports complex neighbor, the Philadelphia Eagles, as they failed to sweep the Blue Jays.
n Padres 7, Mariners 4, 11 innings
SAN DIEGO — San Diego is returning to the playoffs for the first time in 14 years after beating Seattle with a three-run rally in the 11th inning that included a go-ahead double by newcomer Mitch Moreland.
The clincher came in the finale of a series that was moved from Seattle because of poor air quality due to wildfires, so the Mariners were considered the home team and batted last. After closer Trevor Rosenthal (1-0), another newcomer, struck out Phillip Ervin for the final out, the Padres had a brief but joyous celebration in the infield.
The loss by Seattle also locked up an American League playoff berth for the New York Yankees.
n Giants 4, A’s 2
OAKLAND, Calif. — Brandon Crawford hit a grand slam, Chadwick Tromp and Darin Ruf added two-run homers, and San Francisco prevented Oakland from clinching the AL West title at home.
The Giants earned their first win in six tries during this year’s Bay Bridge Series.
Oakland, already into the playoffs for a third straight season, needed a win or a loss by the rival Astros to secure their first division crown since 2013. Houston won at home against the Diamondbacks.
n Astros 3, Diamondbacks 2
HOUSTON — George Springer homered twice, including an inside-the-park shot, to lead Houston over Arizona.
Carlos Correa drove in the go-ahead run for Houston with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning.
Houston improved to 27-26, and will finish the regular season on the road against Seattle and Texas.
n Reds 7, White Sox 3
CINCINNATI — Mike Moustakas hit a two-run single as Cincinnati scored five times in the fourth inning on just one hit, and the Reds took advantage of wild Chicago pitching.
Aristides Aquino hit a two-run homer as the surging Reds stayed in contention for a playoff spot, beating the AL Central leaders for their seventh win in eight games.
n Twins 4, Cubs 0
CHICAGO — Max Kepler homered, José Berríos threw six shutout innings to outduel Yu Darvish, and Minnesota beat Chicago.
Kepler had three hits, and Josh Donaldson added two for the Twins, who took two of three from the NL Central-leading Cubs.
The Cubs scored just two runs in the series and maintain a 31/2-game lead over St. Louis in the NL Central. Chicago had won five of six.
n Brewers 5, Royals 3
MILWAUKEE — Daniel Vogelbach belted a pair of homers and drove in all five runs as Milwaukee beat Kansas City to sweep the three-game interleague matchup.
Vogelbach, claimed by the Brewers off waivers earlier this month, hit a two-run home run to straightaway center with two outs in the first off Brad Keller (4-3). He blasted a three-run opposite-field shot to chase Keller in the sixth.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
n Braves 7, Mets 0
NEW YORK — Kyle Wright allowed only one hit in the best start of his big league career, pitching into the seventh inning to lead Atlanta past New York.
Ronald Acuña Jr. homered off Rick Porcello to break a scoreless tie in the sixth, and finished with four RBIs. Travis d’Arnaud added a two-run double for his latest clutch hit against his former team.
Wright went 61/3 innings and combined with three relievers on a three-hitter as the Braves took two of three in the series.
n Marlins 2, Nationals 1
n Nationals 15, Marlins 0
MIAMI — Kurt Suzuki homered and doubled to bounce back from a game-ending strikeout in the opener, and Washington routed playoff-contending Miami to split a doubleheader.
In the opener, Marlins reliever Brandon Kintzler fanned Suzuki with the bases loaded to preserve the victory.
The split kept Miami a half-game ahead of Philadelphia for second place in the NL East.
n Cardinals 2, Pirates 1
PITTSBURGH — Yadier Molina hit a two-run homer, and Jack Flaherty struck out 11 as St. Louis kept its hold on a postseason spot with a victory over Pittsburgh.
Molina’s home run to the bleachers in left field came in the seventh inning off Derek Holland and extended St. Louis’ winning streak to a season-high four games.
n Rockies 6, Dodgers 3
DENVER — If everything broke just right, Los Angeles planned a subdued celebration on the plane ride home.
It didn’t. The party’s on hold.
Antonio Senzatela pitched efficiently into the seventh inning as Colorado Rockies avoided a Dodgers sweep, and delayed Los Angeles from clinching its eighth straight NL West title.
The Dodgers could’ve wrapped up the division with a victory and a loss by San Diego.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Red Sox 10 Yankees 2
BOSTON — Tanner Houck took a no-hitter into the sixth inning of his second major league start, and Michael Chavis had a huge day at the plate as Boston halted two long streaks with a victory over New York.
Boston ended New York’s 10-game winning streak and snapped a 12-game skid against its longtime rival.
n Orioles 2, Rays 1
BALTIMORE — John Means struck out a career-high 12 in a pitching duel with Tampa Bay lefty Ryan Yarbrough, and Baltimore stalled the Rays’ push toward the AL East title.
Means (2-3) allowed three hits and a run in 52/3 innings. The left-hander tied a team record with seven consecutive strikeouts, matching the mark set by Sammy Stewart in 1978.
n Indians 7, Tigers 4
DETROIT — With Carlos Carrasco looking sharp down the stretch, Cleveland could be a dangerous team in the postseason.
Carrasco allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings, and Jose Ramirez homered twice to lift the Indians to a victory over Detroit. Cleveland took three of four in this series after entering on an eight-game losing streak.
n Rangers 7, Angels 2
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Kyle Cody earned his first major league win as Texas hit a season-high five home runs to power past Los Angeles.